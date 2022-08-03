Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak court Tory members’ votes in party heartlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak court Tory members’ votes in party heartlands

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 3.45pm Updated: August 3 2022, 4.08pm
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (PA)
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (PA)

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have been courting votes in the Tory heartlands with party members saying whoever wins will be facing the “most difficult start… since the Second World War”.

Both candidates came to picturesque Ludlow on Wednesday, drawing about 350 Conservative members at the racecourse pavilion, in the shadow of Clee Hill.

The county of Shropshire is representative of the typical Tory shire whose members both candidates must woo if they are to win the leadership ballot.

The Tories held every constituency in the county until the loss of North Shropshire – a seat they had held since 1904 – to the Liberal Democrats in a 2021 by-election.

Mr Sunak spoke first, joking that people often said to him: “Wow, you’re even shorter in real life.”

In a speech and Q&A taking in broad topics, he pledged to cut taxes, boost growth and help families hit by the cost of living.

Introducing Mr Sunak – and later Ms Truss – Ludlow MP Philip Dunne revealed an unofficial poll he had carried out on the race for Number 10 had 34% backing Mr Sunak, 33% supporting Ms Truss and 33% undecided.

Ms Truss promised to hike defence spending, boost pupils’ school attainment, “slim down” quangos and “challenge Treasury orthodoxy” with more investment outside big cities.

Describing herself as a “straight-talking Yorkshire woman”, she also said “I know a woman is a woman”, raising a chuckle from her audience.

She replied: “People are laughing. There’s people in Whitehall who don’t believe that.”

Liz Truss in Ludlow
Liz Truss in Ludlow (Jacob King/PA)

Referring to rail strikes, Ms Truss said she was “on the side of the 95% who get the train to work – not the train drivers, who are paid more than £50,000 per year”.

She vowed to “reverse the rise in national insurance” while protecting the beneficial effect the rise had for some of the lowest paid workers.

Asked about pensions payments, she replied: “I assure you, I am absolutely committed to the triple lock (on pensions).”

After the speeches, with Tory members emerging into the Shropshire sunshine, one woman said: “She (Ms Truss) was very good today, but she made an awful lot of promises.”

A male party member said: “I am pleased I came – I was one of the floating voters.

“I am probably going to go for Mr Sunak because, in the end, the economy is the most important thing and I trust him on that.”

Another said: “I think they were both very good – I hope that one of them becomes prime minister, and that the other is in the cabinet.”

Asked which way he would vote, he replied with a smile: “I can’t tell you that.”

Another member, walking back to his car, turned and replied: “Not at the minute. Still undecided.”

Barbara Harris, 83, and a retired nurse and hospital theatre assistant, said: “A lot of it (the debates) has been horrendous, and some of it in the press has been awful.

“But that has helped because I think they (the candidates) realised how competitive it was getting and have moved back a bit from that.

“I felt it was very good today, to see them in person.

“I came with the intent, I think, to vote for Liz Truss.

“I felt Rishi is trying to impress too much. She is trying to impress… but in a different way.”

The lifelong Conservative, formerly from Bolton, Lancashire, said these were “hard times” for her grandchildren, with Covid-19, a likely recession, war in Europe, inflation hitting record highs and the cost of living increasing.

Mrs Harris said: “I think HS2 should be abandoned… the cost is high and inflation is at record levels, so it’s getting more expensive.

“I’m on the fence, but leaning over towards Liz Truss.”

Michael Evans, a Shropshire Tory party member of 20 years, said: “I thought Rishi was very focused, and on top of his brief.

“I think he understands the economic problems better than Liz, and so I think he will make a better prime minister.

“He definitely performed better, he was more focused and precise. Her answers were more aspirational.

“I do think that whoever takes over as prime minister is going to have the most difficult start, probably since the (Second World) War.

“And the problems are going to take longer than two years to get over.”

