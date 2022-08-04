Cole-Hamilton tackles inflatable course in plea for business bounce-back support

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton highlighted the plight of businesses recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic as he tackled the world’s longest soft play assault course.

The Edinburgh Western MSP said children’s soft play centres were among the businesses most impacted by coronavirus restrictions, and he called on the Scottish Government to take more action to help them bounce back.

Mr Cole-Hamilton was speaking at the launch of the Tartan Titan – which now holds the record as the largest inflatable assault course – with his family at Conifox Adventure Park, Edinburgh.

As he replicated challenges similar to those seen in TV shows Gladiators and Total Wipeout, Mr Cole-Hamilton said children’s play centres were left behind during the pandemic.

He said: “They weren’t seen as hospitality. They weren’t educational so they didn’t get Government funding, and some have really struggled to get up to speed.”

Alex Cole Hamilton, centre right, was at the launch of the Conifox inflatable obstacle course in Edinburgh (Coniflox/PA)

Asked if there had been adequate financial support for businesses during the pandemic, he said: “I don’t think the Scottish Government fully realises the implications of the measures that they asked, particularly children’s soft play centres, to introduce during Covid.

“It was leaving business owners to scramble around and come up with new ideas to come back up to speed.”

Soft play centres in Scotland were closed at the start of the first lockdown in March 2020 and many were among the last businesses to reopen over virus prevention concerns.

Mr Cole-Hamilton called for further measures to help businesses recover from the pandemic as many grapple with workforce crises.

He said speeding up the process for Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum in Scotland would be a solution.

“We need to recognise that there are massive workforce shortages, particularly in hospitality,” he said.

Assessing refugees’ skills quickly or connecting them with organisations could help, he said.

He also said the impact of lockdown must be reflected in business rates and he called for the powers over rates to be given to local authorities.