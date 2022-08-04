Cole-Hamilton tackles inflatable course in plea for business bounce-back support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cole-Hamilton tackles inflatable course in plea for business bounce-back support

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 9.43am
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton used inflatable course to urge support to help businesses bounce back. (Lesley Martin/PA)
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton used inflatable course to urge support to help businesses bounce back. (Lesley Martin/PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton highlighted the plight of businesses recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic as he tackled the world’s longest soft play assault course.

The Edinburgh Western MSP said children’s soft play centres were among the businesses most impacted by coronavirus restrictions, and he called on the Scottish Government to take more action to help them bounce back.

Mr Cole-Hamilton was speaking at the launch of the Tartan Titan – which now holds the record as the largest inflatable assault course – with his family at Conifox Adventure Park, Edinburgh.

As he replicated challenges similar to those seen in TV shows Gladiators and Total Wipeout, Mr Cole-Hamilton said children’s play centres were left behind during the pandemic.

He said: “They weren’t seen as hospitality. They weren’t educational so they didn’t get Government funding, and some have really struggled to get up to speed.”

Alex Cole Hamilton, centre right, was at the launch of the Conifox inflatable obstacle course in Edinburgh (Coniflox/PA)

Asked if there had been adequate financial support for businesses during the pandemic, he said: “I don’t think the Scottish Government fully realises the implications of the measures that they asked, particularly children’s soft play centres, to introduce during Covid.

“It was leaving business owners to scramble around and come up with new ideas to come back up to speed.”

Soft play centres in Scotland were closed at the start of the first lockdown in March 2020 and many were among the last businesses to reopen over virus prevention concerns.

Mr Cole-Hamilton called for further measures to help businesses recover from the pandemic as many grapple with workforce crises.

He said speeding up the process for Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum in Scotland would be a solution.

“We need to recognise that there are massive workforce shortages, particularly in hospitality,” he said.

Assessing refugees’ skills quickly or connecting them with organisations could help, he said.

He also said the impact of lockdown must be reflected in business rates and he called for the powers over rates to be given to local authorities.

