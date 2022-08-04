Lib Dems could work with other parties to boost case for the union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lib Dems could work with other parties to boost case for the union

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 1.11pm
Alex Cole-Hamilton vowed to fight against a second Scottish independence referendum (PA)
Alex Cole-Hamilton vowed to fight against a second Scottish independence referendum (PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has not ruled out teaming up with other political parties against independence.

The Edinburgh Western MSP has vowed to fight “tooth and nail” to stop a second referendum, as he insisted First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s heart is not in the fight for another vote.

That could see him partner with fellow pro-union parties such as Labour or the Conservatives.

The move could be similar to The Vow – which saw former UK party leaders David Cameron, Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg collaborate to develop a pro-union strategy ahead of the 2014 referendum.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Alex Cole-Hamilton claimed Nicola Sturgeon’s heart is not in the fight for another independence vote (PA)

The Scottish Government plans to stage a second referendum on independence on October 19, 2023, depending on the outcome of a Supreme Court ruling on the legality of the vote.

It has been opposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has said a Section 30 order, which would grant the powers to hold a referendum, would be refused.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “First of all I hope there’s not going to be a referendum. I will fight tooth and nail to stop it happening because it gets in the way.

“I will always make the case for Scotland’s positive future in a reformed United Kingdom.

“I recognise there are problems with the status quo but we don’t solve those problems by getting rid of that union.

“Of course I’ll stand shoulder to shoulder, as I have done particularly with people like Mr (Anas) Sarwar and the Labour Party, to make a strong case for a more positive vision in a reformed United Kingdom.”

He also took aim at the First Minister’s reasons for announcing her plans for another referendum.

He said: “We need our Government to focus on the issues that matter to people.

“I don’t even think Nicola Sturgeon’s heart is really in this anymore.

“She’s announced this plan as red meat to her base to keep everybody marching.”

