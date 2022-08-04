Children who claim free school meals earn less as adults despite education – ONS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Children who claim free school meals earn less as adults despite education – ONS

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 1.33pm
Pupils on free school meals went on to earn less than their peers, said the ONS (Chris Radburn/PA)
Pupils on free school meals went on to earn less than their peers, said the ONS (Chris Radburn/PA)

Children who claim free school meals go on to earn less than their peers on average despite achieving the same level of education, according to new data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said data published on Thursday showed a “persistent earnings gap” between those who received free school meals and other students.

Free school meals (FSM) are available for pupils who live in a household with an income of £7,500 or less, and attend a state-funded school.

Gender pay gap
Children who claimed free school meals went on to earn less as adults than their better-off peers, ONS figures show (Joe Giddens/PA)

Despite obtaining the same qualification level, disadvantaged pupils went on to earn less than their peers.

The biggest gap over time was seen in those who held Level 4 qualification, such as the higher national certificates (HNC) – a work-related, vocational qualification taken after A levels, with non-FSM state educated pupils going on to earn on average 1.3 times more – around £5,260.

Including former pupils of private schools, the gap was starkest among those who obtained a Level 6 qualification, including bachelor’s degree graduates.

For example, by age 30 those who claimed FSM earned an average of £24,863, around £19,381 less than their privately educated counterparts.

FSM pupils also earned an average of £6,063 less than state educated pupils who did not qualify for the assistance.

The findings come after analysis of long-term administrative data collected on 38 million individuals.

ONS said part of the overall gap in earnings is because of people from income-deprived backgrounds being much less likely to go on to higher education.

By age 30, only 16.2% of those who claimed FSM had a bachelor’s degree, compared with 28.2% of those who did not qualify for FSM and 57.3% of adults who went to independent schools, according to data collected over the course of 16 years, from 2003 to 2019.

Regardless of educational attainment, half of students who claimed FSM earned less than £17,000 by the time they were 30.

The same figure was £22,717 for former pupils who did not use FSM and £33,042 for privately educated pupils.

The ONS said the gap “can be mostly accounted for” by differences in education, experience in the workplace, ethnicity, gender and “other possible factors”.

However, it said “very small differences in earnings were attributable to ethnicity, gender and the region a person lived in when they attended secondary school”.

A free school meals student with similar characteristics to an independent school counterpart would still earn around 20% less on average, it said.

ONS said it could not measure for factors including soft skills such as confidence, networking and knowledge of the job market, which could be related to a person’s family background or opportunities available to them, for example access to work experience.

Sara Ogilvie, director of policy, rights and advocacy for charity Child Poverty Action Group has called on government to do more following the publication of the figures.

She said: “Children who grow up in low-income households have to play catch-up with their peers from an early age. The long and short term effects of poverty are stark – children leave school earlier, earn less and struggle to progress in work.

“All kids deserve a fair start in life and the best way for the government to deliver that is to invest in social security for families. But at the moment we’re falling well short of giving the nation’s children the opportunity that everyone deserves.”

James Turner, chief executive of social mobility charity the Sutton Trust, said the data confirms education is “a key driver” of the gap and said university was the “surest route” for social mobility.

He added: “It is absolutely vital that we continue efforts to widen access to university, and particularly at the most selective institutions.

“But today’s data also highlights wider issues around access to the workplace.

“Our own research has shown that young people from lower-income backgrounds face significant barriers in accessing many of the most competitive careers.

“It is vital that we make use of the talents of all sections of our society and support young people from all backgrounds to succeed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier