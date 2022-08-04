Bailey defends Bank of England’s independence as clash with Truss looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bailey defends Bank of England’s independence as clash with Truss looms

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 2.45pm Updated: August 4 2022, 2.47pm
Andrew Bailey during the Bank of England’s financial stability report press conference (Yui Mok/PA)
Andrew Bailey during the Bank of England’s financial stability report press conference (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bank of England’s independence over monetary policy is “one of the great virtues of our system”, Andrew Bailey said as Threadneedle Street braced for a potential clash with Liz Truss if she becomes prime minister.

The Bank’s governor sought to avoid being drawn on the Tory leadership contest between Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak which has seen the question of interest rates and inflation become a political battleground.

Ms Truss, the bookmakers’ favourite to become the next prime minister, has pledged to re-examine the Bank’s mandate to make sure it has a “tight enough focus on the money supply and on inflation” and one of her allies said the Foreign Secretary would consider whether the current arrangements are “fit for purpose”.

UK interest rates
(PA Graphics)

The Bank raised interest rates to 1.75% from 1.25%, the biggest single rise since 1995, with bleak warnings about an economy heading into recession and double-digit inflation causing a squeeze on household incomes.

Ms Truss has insisted she supports the Bank’s independence but will look at other systems around the world when assessing whether it has the correct mandate.

Mr Bailey sought to steer clear of direct comment on the contest and the potential inflationary impact of Ms Truss’s plans for immediate tax cuts.

“It’s not for the Bank of England to get involved in the leadership election that’s taking place for the leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister,” he said.

Mr Bailey added: “I look forward to working with whoever the next prime minister is and I’m sure there will be a budget and fiscal policy will be announced, but at this stage I’m not going to go any further than that in commenting on what might or might not happen.”

But he was more forthcoming on the Bank’s mandate and its ability to resist political pressure.

The mandate set in 1997 was “price stability”, with the chancellor setting the precise inflationary target – currently 2%.

“That’s a somewhat different structure to many other countries,” Mr Bailey said.

“The great virtue of our system is it is very clear what the target is.

“But I also make the point that the structure was set up with a very clear mandate of price stability.”

The governor said the system was designed to deal with competing pressures between controlling inflation and achieving economic growth.

Bank of England stability report
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said he looked forward to working with whoever the next prime minister is (Yui Mok/PA)

He added that “one of the great strengths of being an independent central bank is that actually the political pressures have been very well managed throughout the life of the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) in my view, and obviously, we’ve had many governments throughout that life”.

Mr Bailey added: “One of the great virtues of our system is that the Bank of England takes these decisions independently, respecting, of course, the importance of the remit.”

ECONOMY Rates
(PA Graphics)

His comments came after Suella Braverman, the Attorney General and a supporter of Ms Truss, said: “Interest rates should have been raised a long time ago and the Bank of England has been too slow in this regard.”

She told Sky News: “Liz Truss has made clear that she wants to review the mandate that the Bank of England has, so that’s going to be looking in detail at exactly what the Bank of England does and see whether it’s actually fit for purpose in terms of its entire exclusionary independence over interest rates.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]