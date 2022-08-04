Why has the Bank raised interest rates, and what does it mean?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Why has the Bank raised interest rates, and what does it mean?

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 5.19pm
Interest rates are at their highest for over 13 years. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Interest rates are at their highest for over 13 years. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Bank of England said that it would hike interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75% on Thursday.

It is the largest single hike for 27 years, and the highest that interest rates have reached since January 2009.

But what does the rate hike actually mean for households? And does anyone stand to gain? We explore the implications here.

– Why are rates rising so much?

The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation under control, targeting 2% a year.

But in recent months inflation has started to run away. It hit 9.4% in June and is expected to spike to 13.3% in October, according to a new forecast from the Bank.

By increasing interest rates, the Bank makes it more expensive to borrow money, so people are likely to spend less.

If people – and businesses – are forced to spend less, demand will decrease, and prices will fall, or at least the rises will mellow.

ECONOMY Rates
(PA Graphics)

– How will the interest rate hike impact people?

The most obvious impact is that it will become more expensive for people to pay off their mortgages.

People taking out a new loan will soon be quoted a higher interest rate as a result of the Bank’s change.

And those whose mortgages are being renegotiated will likely have to deal with larger bills than they had in the past.

Trade association UK Finance said that the rate rise would likely cost the average person with a tracker mortgage around £600 a year.

– Why is the cost of living soaring so much?

Inflation is a measure of how much the price of the things that the average household buys is changing.

It is likely to peak in October, largely due to one thing: the amount that people pay for the energy they use to run their homes.

Gas prices have soared, and energy bills in October are expected to be three times higher than they were a year earlier.

Energy prices will contribute half of the inflation that the Bank is expecting.

– Who benefits from the interest rate hike?

Savers will benefit a little from the rate hike as the banks they keep their money with are likely to increase the amount of interest they pay on deposits.

However, less than a third of the interest rate hikes since November, when the Bank started increasing rates, have actually made its way to savers.

The impact of the increased interest that savers get will also be more than offset by inflation, which is more than decimating savings.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier