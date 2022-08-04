Boris Johnson emerges as most popular prime minister… among novelty jug buyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson emerges as most popular prime minister… among novelty jug buyers

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 12.04am Updated: August 5 2022, 11.25am
A Toby Jug of Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Houses of Parliament Shop)
A Toby Jug of Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Houses of Parliament Shop)

Boris Johnson’s popularity in Parliament remains high among shoppers after he topped the sales charts for novelty prime minister jugs.

The outgoing Prime Minister’s ceramic collectable Toby Jug has outsold those of Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill since he entered No 10 in 2019.

Sales figures provided by the House of Commons show 225 Toby Jugs of Mr Johnson have been sold since 2019 compared to 157 for two designs of Mrs Thatcher and 154 for Mr Churchill.

Margaret Thatcher Toby Jug
A Toby Jug depicting former prime minister Margaret Thatcher (UK Parliament Shop)

Mr Johnson is in his final weeks as Prime Minister after a series of scandals resulted in dozens of resignations from ministers and unpaid aides, capping a tumultuous period in modern British politics.

His jug, priced at £32 and measuring 11 centimetres high, is listed as out of stock on the Parliament website.

They are made in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, and a total of 1,500 have been made for each prime minister included in the series.

Theresa May Toby Jug
The Toby Jug showing former prime minister Theresa May did less well (UK Parliament Shop)

Shoppers bought 64 Mr Johnsons in 2019/20, 69 in 2020/21, 77 in 2021/22 and 15 so far in the current financial year.

By contrast, 77 Theresa May Toby Jugs were sold during her three years in power between 2016 and 2019.

The Conservative former prime minister was fourth on the latest list with 65 sales since 2019/20 followed by Labour’s Tony Blair on 64.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant for Lichfield (House of Commons/PA)

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant, a Johnson loyalist, told the PA news agency: “I am glad to hear he’s not just popular amongst Conservative Party members who wanted him to stay, he’s popular with the general public too.

“And I hear his sales exceeded Gordon Brown’s – but that’s nothing much to be proud of, I guess.”

On why Mr Johnson topped the sales chart, Mr Fabricant said: “Boris is popular because he has a real personality unlike so many boring politicians, and, like me, he has gorgeous blond hair.”

Labour post-war prime minister Clement Atlee sold 58 followed by Harold Wilson on 46 and Sir John Major on 40 – with David Cameron only managing 39 sales and Gordon Brown 34.

Neville Chamberlain was among the least popular prime ministerial Toby Jugs over the same period, with 20 sold.

Andrew Bonar Law, Ramsay MacDonald and Stanley Baldwin sold 10 apiece although the figures only relate to 2021/22 and this year.

[[title]]

[[text]]
