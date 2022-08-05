Health Secretary ‘must take more action on monkeypox or it will become endemic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Health Secretary ‘must take more action on monkeypox or it will become endemic’

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 5.47am Updated: August 5 2022, 7.13am
LGBT+ groups from across the political spectrum have joined forces to demand the Health Secretary increase efforts to combat monkeypox or risk it becoming ‘endemic’ in the UK (James Manning/PA)
LGBT+ groups from across the political spectrum have joined forces to demand the Health Secretary increase efforts to combat monkeypox or risk it becoming ‘endemic’ in the UK (James Manning/PA)

LGBT+ groups from across the political spectrum have joined forces to demand the Government increase efforts to combat monkeypox or risk it becoming “endemic” in the UK.

The US on Thursday declared a public health emergency over the virus – which in the majority of the cases seen so far affects gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) – which followed the World Health Organisation last month calling it a global emergency.

UK health authorities have urged calm, but now those inside Westminster have called on Health Secretary Steve Barclay to take action due to monkeypox “causing real fear and anxiety” within the queer communities.

“We are united as LGBT+ groups from across political parties in asking that the Government treat the monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency,” a letter to Mr Barclay signed by the LGBT+ groups for the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Greens and Scottish National Party said.

“We cannot afford to allow monkeypox to become endemic in the UK. Luckily, we have the tools required to stop this outbreak and prevent further risk to health now. We ask that you do so urgently.”

The letter, which was also signed by sexual health charities including the Terrence Higgins Trust, said the Government must prioritise communication and vaccination.

“We need clear, non-stigmatising messaging, delivered direct to GBMSM about the symptoms of monkeypox and what to do if you suspect you have the virus to inform and reassure people (rather than the current broadcast-to-all approach that constantly mentions GBMSM),” the authors, who included the Tories’ Luke Black and Labour’s Matthew Lloyd, stated.

“Messaging must reach communities at high risk of acquiring monkeypox, through targeted messaging on apps, online and in the queer media.

“Vaccinating those most at risk of monkeypox must be a priority if we are to stand a chance of preventing the virus from becoming endemic in the UK,” they added.

“We are very worried that, while mass vaccination events are a great way of building confidence that vaccinations are happening, they can be a driver of inequality, especially when there is an under-supply of jabs,” Mr Lloyd said separately.

“It is time to get improved systems and more purchasing of this much-needed vaccine.”

The Terrence Higgins Trust also called for improvements to the vaccination effort.

The charity’s head of policy, Ceri Smith, said: “We need urgent political action to get a grip on the UK’s rapidly rising number of monkeypox cases.

“That’s why we’re grateful to the LGBT+ groups from the different political parties uniting to call for a public health response that’s proportionate to the size of the problem while gay and bisexual men continue to make up the vast majority of cases.

“We need to see far better co-ordination, increased vaccine procurement, improved delivery and a cash injection to sexual health services to treat monkeypox that will also reverse the impact the outbreak is already having on STI testing and treatment, PrEP provision and contraception services.”

The NHS announced late last month that it was stepping up its vaccination programme against monkeypox in London as more supplies of a jab became available.

Vaccination experts have recommended that gay and bisexual men at higher risk of exposure to monkeypox be offered the smallpox vaccine Imvanex.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “Thousands of monkeypox vaccines have already been administered and the NHS is working to rapidly invite those at greatest risk.

“We have procured over 150,000 vaccines, and we’re working with partners – including the NHS and UK Health Security Agency – to share targeted, non-stigmatising communications with the LGBTQ+ community.

“We are enabling local authorities to invest in essential frontline sexual health services by providing more than £3.4 billion through the Public Health Grant.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier