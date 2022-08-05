Kwarteng: People must wait until new PM in place for more cost-of-living help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kwarteng: People must wait until new PM in place for more cost-of-living help

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 10.15am Updated: August 5 2022, 2.19pm
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he expects an emergency budget from the next prime minister to contain measures to help people with the cost of living, although this is not expected for at least another month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Britons will have to wait several weeks before the Government reveals further support to combat soaring inflation, amid fresh questions over the whereabouts of Boris Johnson.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he expects an emergency budget from the next prime minister to contain measures to help people, although this is not expected for at least another month.

He also said “I don’t know where Boris is”, but claimed people would not begrudge the outgoing Prime Minister having a honeymoon, adding that he is in “regular contact” with Mr Johnson.

Both Mr Johnson and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi were on holiday and away from Westminster when the Bank of England warned the economy will enter the longest recession since the 2008 financial crisis.

Interest rates were increased from 1.25% to 1.75%, the biggest increase for 27 years, while the Bank also forecast that inflation could peak at 13.3%.

Either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former chancellor Rishi Sunak will be announced as the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest on September 5 and they will then take over as prime minister from Mr Johnson.

The House of Commons will sit from September 5 until September 22 before stopping for a month, meaning the new administration will have to work quickly to pull together an emergency budget before the party conference recess.

Mr Kwarteng said Mr Zahawi is “always available”, before telling Sky News: “I’m the Business Secretary, I’m here, I’m in your studio, I’m in a suit, I’m not on holiday. And we’re absolutely focused on trying to deal with this problem.”

Pressed on what action he is taking now, Mr Kwarteng told Times Radio that he is looking at improving gas storage capacity and energy security, although he acknowledged these are “medium-term” issues.

He added: “But an immediate attempt to address the problem has to be done through the Treasury, it has to be done by whoever the next chancellor is.”

Mr Kwarteng said the Government is “focused on the cost of living”, adding: “That means we’re looking at measures to be introduced in a potential emergency budget, but of course we’ve got the leadership contest, so the party has to decide who the leader is, and then the next prime minister will take this at the top of their agenda item.”

Mr Kwarteng went on: “The only way that we can deal with the immediate issue is through an emergency budget, through interventions, and that’s what’s going to happen.

“But of course, until we have a new prime minister, which is only in four weeks’ time now, we have to wait for the new prime minister and new chancellor as they’re going to have to work together on this, to get a support package across.”

Mr Kwarteng went on: “We need a new prime minister, and without a new prime minister we won’t be able to have an emergency budget, and without an emergency budget we won’t be able to help people, so I’m afraid that’s the sequence.”

The Cabinet minister said it is “completely false” to say the Government is doing nothing over the summer, adding on Mr Johnson: “I don’t know where Boris is, but I’m in constant contact with him. He’s just had a wedding, I think he’s on a honeymoon and I don’t think many people will begrudge him that.”

Asked why he does not know the Prime Minister’s whereabouts, Mr Kwarteng replied: “Because I’m here in London, focusing on my job. I’m in regular contact with him, as I am with the Chancellor of the Exchequer.”

He said he exchanges WhatsApp messages with the pair “all the time”, adding about Mr Johnson’s honeymoon activities: “He’s been very focused on energy efficiency measures; he’s also very focused on renewables and I think the renewables story has been a really, really good one in the UK.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “Boris Johnson’s zombie Conservative Government has checked out after crashing the economy.

“As the Bank of England forecasts the joint longest recession in three decades, the disgraced Prime Minister lingers on, asleep at the wheel, propped up by Tory MPs when he should be long gone.

“As people up and down the country are sick with worry about how they’ll pay the bills, ministers have gone missing in action.

“The Tories have no plan, no leadership and no answers just more of the same from these two continuity candidates.

“Only Labour can provide the fresh start the country needs.”

CBI director-general Tony Danker, asked on BBC Radio 4’s World at One about the Prime Minister and Chancellor being away on holiday, said: “I have no problem with people having short holidays. My fear is much more profound, which is that there will be a vacuum from now until September 5.

“We need the current Prime Minister and the current Chancellor to fill that vacuum. We need them to make decisions. We need them to make plans. We need them to reassure firms, markets and households that we are gripping this.

“We cannot wait until September 5 for action. We cannot wait until September 5 for plans and we cannot wait until September 5 for reassurance.”

