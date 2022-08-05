Cost of living rises affecting most UK households, the ONS says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Cost of living rises affecting most UK households, the ONS says

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 11.15am Updated: August 5 2022, 1.25pm
More than half of the population used less energy in their home and cut back on non-essential spending to save money in the spring (Steve Parsons/PA)
More than half of the population used less energy in their home and cut back on non-essential spending to save money in the spring (Steve Parsons/PA)

Most Britons noticed their living costs rise in July and many reduced spending and energy usage to save money, a new report has shown.

Close to half (44%) of UK adults who pay energy bills found it very or somewhat difficult to afford them in the last two weeks of July, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found.

This was slightly down from the first half of July, when 46% said they were struggling. Seasonal energy usage patterns have impacted the findings, the ONS said.

Overall, 89% of people reported their cost of living had risen over the past month. This is unchanged from the previous period, but up more than a quarter from November 2021.

Many people have made changes to their lifestyle in order to save money during a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Energy prices have risen dramatically in recent months with the price cap set to hit £3,729 per year from April next year for the average household, consultancy Cornwall Insight warned this week.

And it has already taken its toll on households with 51% of the population, which amounts to around 24 million people, using less gas and electricity in their homes from March 30 to June 19, according to a separate ONS survey unveiled on Friday.

Charities have cautioned that many lower-income households could have to choose between eating and heating their homes in the colder months of the year.

More than a third of those who reported their living costs had gone up cut back spending on food and essentials, amounting to around 16 million people, the report found.

Meanwhile 57% of the population reduced their spending on non-essential items, which would include expenditure on clothing, subscriptions or meals out, as incomes are increasingly being squeezed.

The rising cost of living is disproportionately impacting some groups more than others, research has shown.

Significantly more disabled people have been forced to buy less food and essential items, such as utilities or medication, than non-disabled people, the ONS said.

The same goes for lower-income households and those living in more deprived areas in the UK as food inflation has hit less well-off people harder.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]