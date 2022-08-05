Coronavirus infections drop for second week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid-19 infections in Scotland have dropped for the second week in a row, figures show.

In its weekly infection survey, the Office for National Statistics found an estimated one in 20 people in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week to July 26, down from one in 19 the previous week.

The latest data from the #COVID19 Infection Survey show infections:▪️ continued to decrease in England, Wales and Scotland▪️ the trend in Northern Ireland remained uncertain ➡️https://t.co/pghzJiFCRS pic.twitter.com/v3aHqcA2k2 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) August 5, 2022

Some 260,800 people in Scotland were estimated to have the virus in the week to July 26 – around 4.95% of the population.

The infection rate in Northern Ireland was one in 17, while one in 25 people in England were estimated to have the virus, and one in 30 in Wales.

Despite the high numbers, the figures were down for the second week in a row after rising for seven straight weeks in the early summer.