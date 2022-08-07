Ex-university rectors call for closure of Chinese education centres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ex-university rectors call for closure of Chinese education centres

By Press Association
August 7 2022, 11.09am
Leading Scottish universities have faced calls to close Confucius institutes (Jane Barlow/PA)
Leading Scottish universities have faced calls to close Confucius institutes (Jane Barlow/PA)

Leading universities in Scotland have reportedly faced calls to close Chinese education centres that have been branded an extension of the Beijing government.

Former rectors of the University of Edinburgh and the University of Glasgow have said they are concerned about Confucius institutes, which promote Chinese culture on campus in higher education as well as in Scottish schools.

Their calls have focused on the reliance of universities on funding from China, despite concerns raised over its government’s human rights record, including a crackdown on Xinjiang’s native Uighur and Kazakh communities.

Aamer Anwar, former rector at the University of Glasgow, said there is no question Confucius institutes should be closed.

The political activist and lawyer told The Sunday Times: “For far too long there has been an overreliance on Chinese students, meaning without them many universities would face financial ruin.

“In essence it has led to a lowering of academic standards, turning of a blind eye to the genocide of the Uighurs, and self-censorship that in essence is brought about by institutes accused of being fronts for the Chinese regime and nothing more than Trojan horses.

“Of course they should be shut down.”

Aamer Anwar
Aamer Anwar said there is no question Confucius institutes should be closed (PA)

A spokesman for the University of Glasgow said it is proud of its international standing, adding: “We believe that providing opportunities for our students to share and learn from different cultures not only enriches their academic experience but makes them well-rounded graduates and global citizens.

“International students contribute enormously to life on campus as well as providing cultural, societal and economic benefits.”

Ann Henderson, former rector at the University of Edinburgh, said “many concerns” have been raised about the activities of Confucius institutes on campuses which “needs to be looked at”.

She added: “The impact of the pandemic, which temporarily restricted international students, including from China, coming to Scotland, should have acted as a wake-up call for the system that it has to future-proof itself against unforeseen shocks, particularly on the international stage.”

The University of Edinburgh has been contacted for comment.

A Scottish Government spokesperson told the publication: “As autonomous bodies, universities are responsible for their international academic links and partnerships.

“However we expect all universities to understand and manage the reputational, ethical and security risks associated with international partnerships.”

There 30 Confucius institutes the UK and five are in Scotland.

Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak has previously pledged, and continues to promise in his campaign for Number 10, to close all of them and “kick the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) out of our universities”, declaring China “the biggest long-term threat to Britain”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier