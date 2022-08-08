Dominic Raab ‘considering measures to curb judges’ powers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Dominic Raab ‘considering measures to curb judges’ powers’

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 3.33am Updated: August 8 2022, 11.51am
The Justice Secretary is reportedly considering introducing changes that could limit ministers’ accountability in judicial reviews (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Justice Secretary is reportedly considering introducing changes that could limit ministers’ accountability in judicial reviews (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Justice Secretary is reportedly considering introducing changes that could limit ministers’ accountability in judicial reviews.

According to a leaked Ministry of Justice (MoJ) paper, reportedly seen by The Guardian, Dominic Raab is weighing up a move that would likely make it more difficult for claimants who have concerns about decisions taken by public bodies to bring successful legal challenges against the Government.

The document reportedly states: “You (Mr Raab) have indicated that you are minded to consult on further reforms to judicial review.”

The paper says the document goes on to make suggestions for change “subject to your initial policy steers and the outcome of any consultation”.

Proposed changes in the document reportedly range from dictating the criteria judges must apply in cases, to increasing the cost burden if parties are found not to have standing.

An MoJ spokesperson said: “We do not comment on leaked documents.”

Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed said the reported changes showed the Government thinks “the law only applies to the little people”.

The Labour MP said: “This leak is yet more proof that the Lord Chancellor and this arrogant Conservative Government thinks that the law only applies to the little people.

“Whether it’s their attacks on judicial review, the billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money handed out to their mates in Covid contracts, the Partygate scandal or their so-called ‘Bill of Rights’, which will stop victims of crime getting justice, the Conservatives have shown their contempt for the British people.

“Voters will be in no doubt, the Conservatives think it’s one rule for them and one rule for everyone else.”

Charlie Whelton, policy and campaigns officer at human rights group Liberty, told The Guardian: “This leaked document suggests that the government plans to make it even harder for people to challenge them and make themselves even less accountable to the public.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen an unprecedented assault on our legal rights, including in the Judicial Review and Courts Act and through ongoing proposals to scrap the Human Rights Act. The government is determined to make it as difficult as possible to take them to court and hold them accountable for unlawful actions.

The UK Supreme Court in Parliament Square, central London
The Government is reportedly trying to make the UK Supreme Court in London (pictured) the ultimate decision-maker on human rights issues (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Whether by putting up more barriers to bringing cases, overturning judgments they don’t like or blocking off more and more actions from challenge, the government’s attempts to avoid accountability set a very dangerous precedent for all future governments of all stripes.”

Tracy Doig, head of international advocacy at Freedom from Torture, described the plans as “chilling”.

She said: “The independence of the judiciary from government influence is a cornerstone of democracy in this country, based on hundreds of years of legal precedence.

“Raab’s chilling vision of a government above the law is a threat to the rights that protect every one of us.”

The Government has introduced plans for a Bill of Rights to replace the Human Rights Act, that would mean the UK does not always have to follow case law from from Strasbourg and the Supreme Court in London is the ultimate decision-maker on human rights issues.

It comes after the European Court of Human Rights, which interprets the European Convention on Human Rights, blocked plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The Government insists the reform would strengthen freedom of speech and prevent “trivial” legal claims, but opponents say it would limit the ability of citizens to challenge the state.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier