‘Plan B’ to stop Edinburgh’s bin’s overflowing during Festival – council leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

‘Plan B’ to stop Edinburgh’s bin’s overflowing during Festival – council leader

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 9.39am
Edinburgh Council is drawing up a ‘plan B’ with the city’s refuse workers set to strike (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Edinburgh Council is drawing up a ‘plan B’ with the city’s refuse workers set to strike (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Edinburgh Council is working on a “plan B” in case refuse workers go on strike during the city’s busy Festival period later this month.

Council leader Cammy Day said he hopes the industrial dispute can be resolved but officials are drawing up plans to stop Edinburgh’s bins overflowing if strikes do take place.

Waste and recycling workers represented by the Unite union are due to strike later this month in a dispute over a “derisory” 2% pay offer.

The days of strike action are due to begin on August 18 and end on August 30, with around 250 workers including street cleaners expected to take part.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Mr Day called on the Scottish Government to step in and help councils fund a pay rise.

He said: “Edinburgh is the lowest-funded council in Scotland and we need the Government to step up to the mark and help stop that.

“So already our teams are planning for if the strike happens, how we will manage it.

“So we won’t have the city strewn with litter and overflowing bins, we will have a plan to resolve that. But ultimately I don’t want the strike to happen.”

He continued: “As soon as the ballot was announced a few weeks back, our office has been working on a plan B for that.”

Cosla leaders met on Friday to discuss the prospect of strike action around Scotland by members of three trade unions who have rejected a 2% pay offer.

The council leaders decided they needed more information and another meeting is due later this week.

Julia Amour, director of Festivals Edinburgh, also spoke to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme.

She said tickets sales had initially been slow but are now picking up.

“It was slower than it would have normally been pre-pandemic but there’s been a good uptick in the last couple of weeks,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier