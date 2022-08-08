More than half of businesses hit by increased regulatory burden due to Brexit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than half of businesses hit by increased regulatory burden due to Brexit

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 1.11pm
A Border Force Officer returns papers to a haulage driver after checks at Belfast Port (PA)
Increased regulatory burdens due to Brexit have hit 54% of businesses, new figures show.

Data, published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), shows that two in five (40%) enterprises had difficulty sourcing raw materials or intermediate products from suppliers abroad due to Covid-19.

More enterprises (47%) purchased goods and materials from suppliers abroad than supplied to enterprises overseas (24%).

Raw materials (21%) and machinery and other technical equipment (20%) used in a firm’s production were the most common purchases from abroad.

The United Kingdom was the most popular location for both global purchasing and supplying of goods/materials and services, the data shows.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was created as part of the Brexit agreement as a way to avoid a hard land border on the island of Ireland.

It did so by moving regulatory and customs processes to the Irish Sea, creating new checks on goods being shipped from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Colin Hanley, statistician in the business statistics division, said: “The results of this publication show the level of participation in global value chains (GVC) arrangements in 2020.

“Almost half (47%) of enterprises, with 50 or more persons engaged, purchased goods/materials abroad for use in their own production, while 24% supplied goods/materials abroad.

“More than a third, 35%, purchased services abroad, while 22% supplied services to another firm overseas.

“Enterprises indicated that raw materials (21%) and machinery and other technical equipment (20%) used in a firm’s production were the most common purchases from abroad, while final goods designed by the company for resale (13%) were the most supplied.

“Information communication and technology services were the most purchased service from abroad.

“The majority of enterprises that purchased or supplied goods/materials and services abroad did so with the United Kingdom.

“Covid-19 impacted GVC arrangements both home and abroad.

“Due to Covid-19, more than two in five enterprises (44%) had difficulty acquiring raw materials or intermediate products from suppliers domestically, compared with 40% of enterprises having difficulty with suppliers from abroad.

“Meanwhile more than half of enterprises had been impacted by an increased regulatory burden due to Brexit.”

More than nine in ten manufacturing enterprises purchased goods, materials from abroad while 82% supplied goods materials.

Manufacturing also had the highest proportion of firms purchasing services from abroad.

Almost a third of enterprises in the services sector supplied services abroad in 2020.

Almost four in ten enterprises indicated that they purchased goods/materials from the United Kingdom, while 35% purchased from the European Union, excluding Ireland.

Almost one in ten enterprises purchased from a European country outside the EU and UK, while 21% purchased from the rest of the world.

Raw materials used in the firm’s own production process and machinery and other technical equipment used by the business were the most common purchases.

Products designed by another company for resale on domestic or foreign markets was the least reported type of purchase, the data also revealed.

The cancellation of orders or a decline in incoming orders from domestic customers was the most common impact of Covid-19, it further found.

Almost half of enterprises said cancellation of orders or a decline in incoming orders from domestic customers due to Covid-19 has impacted them.

A decline in orders from customers abroad impacted 34% of enterprises.

Covid-19 impacted GVC arrangements both home and abroad.

Due to the pandemic, more than two in five enterprises had difficulty acquiring raw materials or intermediate products from suppliers domestically, while 40% said they had difficulty with suppliers from abroad.

