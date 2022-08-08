No 10 ‘will assist’ inquiry into whether Boris Johnson lied to MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

No 10 ‘will assist’ inquiry into whether Boris Johnson lied to MPs

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 1.37pm
Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Downing Street has signalled that it remains committed to assisting a parliamentary inquiry into whether Boris Johnson lied to MPs over lockdown parties in No 10.

Leading allies of the Prime Minister have attacked the investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee denouncing it as a “witch hunt”.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said it represented the “most egregious abuse of power” while environment minister Lord Goldsmith said the committee was “clearly rigged” against Mr Johnson, despite having a Tory majority.

It follows reports that a number of the committee members – including some of the Conservatives – have made public comments critical of Mr Johnson’s conduct during the “partygate” scandal.

However, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said No 10 stood ready to assist the committee in its inquiries – and could continue to do so after Mr Johnson leaves office next month.

“There is a process for this. We will respond to the Privileges Committee in their work in due course. We want to look at this properly and abide by the process,” the spokesman said.

“This is something Parliament voted for. We will assist the committee in their inquiries so they can bring it to a conclusion.

“We would expect the committee to abide by the rules in that circumstance.”

The Downing Street parties, in breach of Covid rules, were among the scandals that forced Mr Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader.

The committee’s investigation threatens to further tarnish his legacy and could impact his future as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

If he is found to have lied to Parliament, Mr Johnson could face a suspension from the Commons for 10 or more sitting days and a recall petition, which, if signed by 10% of his constituents, would trigger a by-election.

The MPs on the committee intend to call Mr Johnson to give oral evidence in public in the autumn, under oath.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman meanwhile has defended Mr Johnson’s holiday with his wife, Carrie, in Slovenia amid criticism he was “missing in action” during the cost-of-living crisis.

“I think the public understand that it is not unusual for the Prime Minister – for ministers – to take some time off during the summer recess,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the trip had not involved the use of taxpayers’ money, but declined to say whether Mr Johnson – who is now back working in Downing Street – had paid for it himself.

“No taxpayers’ money was used for this. This was a private holiday. Any declarations will be made if required,” the spokesman said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier