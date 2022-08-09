Truss rejects ‘Gordon Brown economics’ as Tory candidates address cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss rejects ‘Gordon Brown economics’ as Tory candidates address cost of living

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 9.35pm Updated: August 9 2022, 11.13pm
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Picture date: Tuesday August 9, 2022.
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Picture date: Tuesday August 9, 2022.

Liz Truss has said she “fundamentally” disagrees with “putting up taxes and then also giving out benefits” to help with the rising cost of living.

The Tory leadership contender lambasted cash handouts as “Gordon Brown economics” at a hustings debate in Darlington, while her opponent Rishi Sunak said he would target pensioners and the most vulnerable for support with rising fuel bills.

The two contenders vying to be the next prime minister have faced growing calls to spell out how they would help with the energy price spike after consultancy Cornwall Insight forecast that average bills could hit about £3,582 in October, up from £1,971 today, before topping £4,200 in the new year.

Asked about what she would do to deal with rising fuel prices, Ms Truss told the hustings audience: “We are facing great difficulties with energy. I understand people are struggling with their bills on fuel and food but the first thing we should do as Conservatives is help people have more of their own money.

Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham (Danny Lawson/PA)

“What I don’t support is taking money off people in tax and then giving it back to them in handouts. That to me is Gordon Brown economics.

“Frankly we had years of that under Labour and what we got was a slow-growth economy and we didn’t get the opportunities, we didn’t get the enterprise, we didn’t get the new jobs in places like Darlington, which is one of the reasons people voted Conservative.”

She added: “What I fundamentally don’t agree with is putting up taxes and then also giving out benefits. I think that is the wrong approach.”

Mr Sunak meanwhile suggested he would not offer further cash payments to every household and would instead target support at the most vulnerable.

Referring to earlier support he signed off on as chancellor, he said: “I want to go further than I did previously because the situation is worse. It’s right that we target that on the people who most need our help.”

Mr Sunak added: “The only way to help them is with direct support because tax cuts alone are not much good if you’re a pensioner who is not earning any extra money.

Rishi Sunak during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister
Rishi Sunak at the hustings event in Darlington (Danny Lawson/PA)

“They are not much good if you are working hard on the national living wage, because Liz’s tax cut is worth about a quid a week for that person, it’s worth zero for a pensioner. That’s not right.”

Asked if he is planning support similar to earlier plans of providing £400 to every household regardless of their income, the former chancellor said: “No, because I think what we need to do is target our support for the most vulnerable.”

Mr Sunak also said he would be happy to get in a room with Ms Truss and Boris Johnson to talk about future cost-of-living support prior to the result of the leadership ballot.

It follows Tony Danker, director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), saying on Tuesday that the Prime Minister and the two contenders to replace him should “come together to agree a common pledge to support people and help quell fears”.

Labour former prime minister Gordon Brown also made a similar call for common ground between the candidates on Monday.

