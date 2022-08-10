Trade unionists to march on Holyrood over public sector pay cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Trade unionists to march on Holyrood over public sector pay cuts

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 12.35pm
The march will take place during First Minister’s Questions next month (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The march will take place during First Minister’s Questions next month (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Trade unionists from across Scotland are to protest at Holyrood over public sector pay cuts, it has been announced.

The march, on September 8, follows a summit held in June by the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) and Poverty Alliance, which saw community groups and trade unions come together in a bid to tackle the cost of living “emergency”.

Attendees will rally outside the Scottish Parliament during First Minister’s Questions to “demand better” for the country’s workers.

The STUC says the action “takes place during a summer and autumn of widespread action from trade union groups across the country”.

The group’s general secretary Roz Foyer said: “Workers across Scotland have been subject to an appalling attack on their living standards with real terms pay across Scotland falling by an eye-watering 15% in the past 10 years.

“This is utterly unsustainable. We’ve warned both the Scottish and UK Government that workers would not be idle.

“Scotland demands better and we won’t leave workers in the lurch in their hour of need.”

STUC General Secretary Roz Foyer
STUC General Secretary Roz Foyer: ‘We’re taking the fight directly to the Scottish Government’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Foyer added: “We’re taking the fight directly to the Scottish Government. Our demands are entirely within the remit of our parliament. We need to see the politicians who work there listen to the people who put them there.

“In June, our movement marched on London, telling the UK Government Scotland needed support.

“Now we’re marching on Holyrood, telling the Scottish Government the time for constitutional hand-wrangling is over – Scotland’s workers need action and we need to see an immediate cost of living pay increase for our public sector workers.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Following constructive discussions with COSLA (Convention of Scottish Local Authorities) leaders, and notwithstanding the financial impact on our fully committed budget, the Scottish Government is contributing a further £140 million of recurring funding to support COSLA to make a revised pay offer to the local government workforce.

“Without the ability to borrow or change tax policy, this will have a significant and ongoing impact upon our fixed budget that ministers are taking steps to address. Finding a solution must be a collaborative endeavour and local authorities now need to do the same.

“This additional funding demonstrates our commitment to local government and their staff and will allow local authorities to make a significantly enhanced pay offer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier