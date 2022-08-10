Jenny Gilruth urged to intervene in ferries crisis amid food rationing fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Jenny Gilruth urged to intervene in ferries crisis amid food rationing fears

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 1.31pm
The repairs to MV Hebrides caused major disruption to key ferry services (Ben Curtis/PA)
The repairs to MV Hebrides caused major disruption to key ferry services (Ben Curtis/PA)

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth has been urged to “urgently” intervene in the ferries crisis amid reports Scottish islanders are having to ration food.

A group of Scottish Conservative MSPs, including party leader Douglas Ross, have written to Ms Gilruth to demand an emergency summit be held with island MSPs to determine a timeline for the resumption of key ferry routes.

It comes as the CalMac vessel MV Hebrides was out of action for three days as it received urgent repairs due to issues with its CO2 firefighting system.

Routes between Uig on Skye, Lochmaddy on North Uist and Tarbert on Harris were among those affected by the breakdown.

Bus funding
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth has been urged to hold a summit on the ferries issue (Jane Barlow/PA)

And some island shops have reported shortages of basic items such as bread and milk, while travellers are having to sleep in their cars.

The letter, written by Mr Ross, party transport spokesperson Graham Simpson, and MSPs Rachel Hamilton, Edward Mountain, Donald Cameron, Jamie Halcro Johnston, Russell Findlay, Jamie Greene and Pam Gosal, said the latest disruptions were “nothing new” to islanders.

The Scottish Government faced criticism over a five-year delay on the construction of two new ferries being built at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow. They are thought to be about two and a half times over budget.

The letter said: “Disruptions to ferry services are nothing new to islanders.

“However, we now have a service that is so unreliable that it cannot even be trusted to supply basic essentials that people need to live in the Hebrides.

“This is unprecedented in modern times. I am sure that you will agree that this situation is unacceptable.

“As MSPs who represent communities that rely on these services, we are shocked that this issue is not being handled by the SNP Government with the urgency it deserves.”

The Scottish Government, last week, faced calls to recall Parliament to deliver an emergency statement on the ferry delays impacting islanders.

The letter continued: “We simply cannot stand by whilst islanders suffer from food shortages, people are having to sleep in their cars and local businesses are severely impacted.

“Our constituents deserve to see action now to deliver a more reliable service.

“As Transport Minister, it is your responsibility to ensure that ferries run properly between the islands and the mainland.

“As there has been no positive response from the SNP Scottish Government to the calls for Parliament to be recalled to address this matter, we therefore insist that you urgently convene a summit with all MSPs from the affected areas to determine the actions and timelines required for the SNP Government to resume lifeline ferry services and prevent this situation getting this critical again in the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier