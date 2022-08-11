Which energy suppliers met with ministers and how much profit do they make?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Which energy suppliers met with ministers and how much profit do they make?

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 2.01pm
Energy prices are forecast to further rocket over the winter (PA)
Energy prices are forecast to further rocket over the winter (PA)

Energy bosses were hauled in front of ministers on Thursday amid nightmare predictions that the average household bill might go up to £5,000 from April after a winter of soaring heating prices.

Energy companies have been calling for immediate help for customers. The price cap on bills prevents the firms from taking excess profits from the gas and electricity they sell to households.

The companies are currently allowed to make earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) of just £35 per household.

But they allowed to pass on the massive rises in wholesale energy prices to customers. This is why prices are rising.

Who are the biggest energy suppliers in the UK that have been meeting with ministers?

British Gas bill
British Gas has millions of customers in the UK (PA)

British Gas

British Gas is the biggest energy supplier in the UK with millions of customers on its books.

Operating profit fell by 43% at British Gas in the first six months of 2022, hitting £98 million during the period. That is £6 per customer after tax.

However its owner Centrica did considerably better. Although the company has been slowly getting out of the fossil fuel business – it used to produce lots from the North Sea – it still has some residual oil and gas production.

Adjusted operating profit reached £1.3 billion, up from just £262 million a year earlier as the company benefited from selling fossil fuels at higher prices on the wholesale market.

Centrica will be forced to pay a windfall tax on the profits it gets from the North Sea part of the business.

E.on

E.on UK is owned by a German parent company with the same name.

In the first six months of the year the business made adjusted earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) of 289 million euros (£245 million) in the UK, up 77% on the year before.

EDF Energy

EDF Energy is owned by France’s state-backed energy provider EDF.

The company made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of 860 million euros (£728 million) in the UK in the first six months of this year.

It was a rise of more than 200% compared to the 267 million euros (£226 million) in the same period a year ago.

Energy bill
Energy prices are forecast to rocket over the winter (PA)

Most of this was because EDF produced more electricity from its nuclear plants in the country. It was partly helped by higher prices of the energy it sold to businesses, but was weighed on by the sale of energy to households.

Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy is a privately-owned energy company, so only releases its results annually.

The company’s last set of numbers shows it managed to halve operating losses from £63 million to £31 million in the year ending April 30, 2021. It took a £150 million hit to help customers through the energy crisis.

ScottishPower

ScottishPower is owned by Spanish energy giant Iberdrola.

In the first six months of 2022 the business made an Ebitda of £924.6 million – a rise of 2.6%,. Most of that was thanks to a jump in the money its wind turbines and other renewable generation made from selling electricity.

The company’s retail business, which sells energy to customers, made £54.3 million in Ebitda over the period, a reduction of 60%.

Others

Ministers also met with representatives from RWE, the German energy giant, Drax, which produces power from burning wood pellets and gas, Greencoat Capital, a renewable energy investor, Intergen, which burns gas to make electricity, Germany’s Uniper, National Grid, power generator SSE, Dutch energy firm Vitol, Denmark’s Orsted, and trade body Energy UK.

