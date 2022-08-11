Nearly a quarter of bigger businesses increased staff wages in June – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nearly a quarter of bigger businesses increased staff wages in June – survey

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 2.11pm
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

Almost a quarter of bigger businesses said they had increased staff wages in June amid labour shortages and rising living costs, a new survey has shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that businesses with more than 10 employees reported their staff’s hourly wages had risen in June compared to May.

The accommodation and food sector saw the highest level of pay growth, with 31% of businesses reporting employee salaries had increased.

Staff shortages in the hospitality industry hit record levels in June, costing the sector £21 billion in lost revenue and forcing businesses to close, trade bodies said.

Employers are more likely to raise staff salaries to overcome labour shortages and in response to its existing workforce demanding higher pay.

Some businesses have given staff a one-off payment to support them during cost-of-living rises in the past three months, the ONS report found.

Around 5% of businesses with more than 250 employees offered the lump sums to staff, compared to 1% of businesses with fewer than 250 workers.

But analysts have warned that inflation is rising at a faster rate than wages and that swathes of workers are missing out on pay rises and financial support.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “There are some signs that employers are raising wages and a significant number have made separate payments to help cover rising costs, but payments are lumpy and plenty of people are falling through the net.

“So many people have seen their wages fall significantly behind rising prices that they are turning to industrial action to put pressure on employers to close the gap.

“It’s easy to see why people are pushing for pay rises. Figures for March to May showed a record fall in regular pay once inflation was taken into account – down 2.8%.”

Signs of more employers offering payouts comes amid a wave of strikes, with workers putting pressure on their employers to deliver inflation-matching salary increases.

The ONS’s survey also found that 7% of businesses were affected by industrial action in June, jumping to 13% among transport and storage businesses.

A flurry of strikes or ballots for industrial action have been announced in recent weeks as trade unions demand employers and the Government help workers struggling with soaring costs and mounting bills.

