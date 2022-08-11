Labour seize control of North Lanarkshire from SNP after Linden resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour seize control of North Lanarkshire from SNP after Linden resignation

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 5.41pm Updated: August 11 2022, 7.07pm
An amendment electing Labour’s Jim Logue as council leader passed by 38 votes to 37 (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Scottish Labour has taken control of North Lanarkshire Council after the SNP’s former leader quit over sexual harassment allegations.

Jordan Linden stood down last month after reports that he made unwanted advances towards a teenager at a flat after a pride parade in Dundee.

In an eight-minute-long meeting on Thursday, North Lanarkshire councillors voted in favour of Labour’s Jim Logue taking charge of the authority, voting down a motion for the SNP’s Tracy Carragher – Mr Linden’s former deputy – to take on the role.

In the vote, 38 councillors backed the Labour amendment, while 37 voted for the SNP motion – independent councillor Alan Beveridge abstained.

In an email to SNP colleagues, Mr Linden accepted that he had made the man in question uncomfortable with his advances.

“Although I have never approached any personal interaction with ill intent, I accept that my behaviour at that party in 2019 caused a sense of discomfort which I entirely regret,” he said.

“I offered my apologies to the person concerned at the time and the matter was closed.

“I reiterate that apology today. And in all that’s been said in recent days, the empathetic words from that individual have given me the most reassurance.

“The recent press coverage of this has placed an immense strain on me personally.

“My mental health and wellbeing is being seriously affected, and the impact it is having is profound.

“This is, foremost, in my consideration about my future, as well as the interests of my partner, family and those closest to me. By resigning, I hope to be allowed the space to get my mental health back in balance.

“I have no wish for my personal circumstances to overshadow the work of the political administration of the council as it implements the manifesto on which it was elected in May.

“The council carries out extremely important work every day for people across the whole of North Lanarkshire and it is vital that there is no distraction, particularly at a time when many of the people we represent face unprecedented cost of living pressures and daily challenges.”

Mr Linden added that he would continue as a councillor for Bellshill.

Commenting, Scottish Conservative Miles Briggs MSP said: “The Scottish Conservatives were very clear during the local election campaign earlier this year that we were keen to work with other pro-union parties to try to lock the SNP out of power in Scotland’s councils.

“The opportunity to do so presented itself in North Lanarkshire, in the wake of the resignation of the former SNP council leader, so the five Conservative councillors chose to vote with Labour on that basis.”

Councillor Tracy Carragher, the SNP group leader in North Lanarkshire, said: “Local people who voted in May’s election will understandably feel aggrieved at this, but my concern and the SNP group’s focus will be on ensuring the continued delivery of the best possible services in North Lanarkshire.”

