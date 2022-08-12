Campaign group to stage nationwide rallies over cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Campaign group to stage nationwide rallies over cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 9.09am
Dave Ward, general Secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) is backing new campaign group Enough is Enough (James Manning/PA)
Dave Ward, general Secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) is backing new campaign group Enough is Enough (James Manning/PA)

A series of rallies will be held by a new group campaigning for the government to do more to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Enough is Enough announced that it will kick off a series of 50 rallies across Britain, with a launch event in London on August 17 attended by senior leaders of trade unions currently involved in disputes.

Trade unions, community groups, tenants’ organisations and politicians came together this week to launch the campaign, which has received 300,000 sign-ups and more than six million launch video views in just three days.

The main demands of the campaign are a “real” pay rise, cutting energy bills, ending food poverty, decent homes for all and “taxing the rich”.

Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union said: “There’s always another crisis and it’s always workers who pay the price.

“Working people are seeing how a tiny elite want to make their lives all about working harder and longer for less.

“Now that same elite is profiteering from a cost-of-living crisis that will drive millions into poverty with sky-high bills.

“Things can’t go on like this: it’s time to say enough is enough.”

