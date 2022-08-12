Consultation on abortion clinic buffer zones receives 12,000 responses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Consultation on abortion clinic buffer zones receives 12,000 responses

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 10.37am
Gillian Mackay MSP’s Bill would see 150-metre buffer zones introduced around health facilities (Katharine Hay/PA)
A consultation on introducing buffer zones around abortion clinics has closed after receiving more than 12,000 responses.

The views of the public were sought after Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay launched a private member’s Bill in May to protect women accessing healthcare services.

The proposed Abortion Services Safe Access Zones (Scotland) Bill would implement a 150-metre buffer around hospitals and clinics following a series of anti-abortion protests in recent months.

Clinicians working at the hospitals reported being unable to work in certain areas of their clinics because of disruption caused by protests, while service users were reportedly intimidated.

The responses from the public and organisations will now be analysed before the Bill is put to the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Mackay said: “Nobody should be intimidated or harassed when accessing healthcare.

“I am grateful to everyone who has taken the time to share their views on my proposed Bill.

“I appreciate that the length of time the parliamentary process takes can be frustrating, but consultation is a vital part of that process and I am confident that these responses will help me develop the most robust Bill possible.

“My team has already begun analysing the responses and I will work with parliamentary officials and MSPs across Parliament to progress my proposals as rapidly as possible.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously gave her backing to the Bill after she chaired an emergency summit on the issue, but she acknowledged there will be legal complexities to the legislation.

