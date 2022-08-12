Companies could get more energy bill help from ministers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Companies could get more energy bill help from ministers

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 12.17pm
The glass industry is one of those that uses a lot of energy (Paul Ellis/PA)
The glass industry is one of those that uses a lot of energy (Paul Ellis/PA)

The Government is considering whether to give further help to businesses struggling under the weight of their energy bills even as it refuses to commit to helping households more.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said that it is “essential” to help heavy industry to cut production costs.

He is proposing that the Government increases the exemption from some environmental and policy costs that certain companies were given in March.

The new proposal would increase the exemption from 85% to cover 100% of the costs.

“British manufacturers are the lifeblood of our economy and central to our plans to overcome this period of economic uncertainty,” Mr Kwarteng said.

“With global energy prices at record highs, it is essential we explore what more we can do to deliver a competitive future for those strategic industries so we can cut production costs and protect jobs across the UK.”

The proposals would bring relief to companies that use a lot of electricity including steel and paper mills.

The price of electricity has risen more for industries in the UK than in other countries, the Government said. This could hamper investment and the viability of these businesses, it added.

As a result, glass, ceramics and cement companies could be among those who leave the country.

Gareth Stace, the director general of UK Steel, said: “The publication of this consultation is a significant step forward in delivering competitive electricity prices for the UK steel sector and should provide some much-needed relief in the face of extremely challenging circumstances at the current time.

“While there remain difficulties, this announcement demonstrates that UK Government understands the challenges of British industry and continues to support steelmakers and steel communities across the country.”

The new proposal would help around 300 businesses and support 60,000 jobs in the UK.

It comes at the same time as ministers refuse to do more for households until the new prime minister is in place.

The energy price cap might reach close to £5,300 in April, according to new forecasts released on Friday. This will force families to make stark choices between eating and heating their homes, campaigners say.

On Friday, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi told Sky news: “Yesterday I met with the industry to look at what more we can do with the industry on direct debit, on pre-payment meters, all the things that families are worried about, we’re making sure we’re doing the work so on September 5 the new prime minister can hit the ground running and get those things into place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier