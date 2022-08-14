Call to Tory leadership contenders to protect vulnerable as bills soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call to Tory leadership contenders to protect vulnerable as bills soar

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 2.19pm Updated: August 14 2022, 4.03pm
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Peter Nicholls/Joe Giddens/PA)
The two remaining Tory leadership contenders are facing a call to more than double the level of Government support to low-income families to avert a cost-of-living crisis “catastrophe” over the winter.

Seventy charities and community organisations have signed an open letter to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak warning families on benefits face a £1,600 shortfall over the coming months, despite receiving £1,200 in the last Government support package.

In the letter, co-ordinated by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), they warn soaring energy bills mean many low-income households are already facing in a choice between skipping meals or not heating their homes properly, and that the situation is only set to get worse.

“Many of our organisations work directly with these families and are becoming overwhelmed, too often unable to provide the support so desperately needed,” the letter said.

“This situation cannot be allowed to continue.

“As the prospective leaders of this country, we urge you to act now to demonstrate the compassion and leadership needed to tackle this issue head on.

“We ask you both to pledge that, under your premiership, everyone who needs it will be properly supported when they hit hard times.

“This means ensuring that, at a minimum, the social security system always provides people with enough to be able to afford the essentials.”

JRF chief executive Paul Kissack, chief executive at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “People are already selling their possessions, taking on risky debt and building up arrears they may never be able to pay back.

“And things are about to get far worse.

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer will set out Labour’s plans on Monday (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Planning for a substantial support package needs to start immediately.

“Without it, vulnerable people will face a catastrophe on a vast scale when winter sets in.

“The consequences of sitting idly by are unthinkable.”

Dan Paskins of Save The Children, which is also backing the letter, said: “When energy bills rocket in the autumn, families who already have it tough are going to find things even harder.

“Parents will face impossible choices over whether to prioritise feeding their children or heating their homes.

“At the very least, the Government should double the emergency support package announced in May to ensure families are shielded from a catastrophic winter.”

Other signatories to the letter include the Trussell Trust, the Children’s Society, Age UK, Shelter, Oxfam GB and the TUC.

Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke
Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke suggested high earners could lose the discount on energy bills (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Sunak, who as chancellor pushed through the last £15 billion support package in May, has already said that, if he becomes prime minister on September 5, he will provide additional support targeted at the most vulnerable, although he has yet to put a firm figure on it.

Ms Truss, who has previously said she is opposed to to further “handouts”, has insisted that she has not ruled out additional direct payments, although her priority is tax cuts which, she argues, are needed to kickstart economic growth.

Meanwhile the pressure on the candidates to do more is expected to intensify when Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sets out his plans for tackling the cost-of-living crisis on Monday.

They are expected to include a freeze on the energy price cap at the current rate of £1,971 for the average household amid warnings it is likely to rise to £3,500 in October going up to more that £4,000 in the new year as the pressure on global oil and gas prices continues.

Earlier one of Ms Truss’s most prominent supporters suggested she could strip a planned £400 discount on energy bills – which was part of the last support package – from high earners.

Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke said the payment – which is due to go to all households – was “not really an authentically Conservative solution to this problem”.

He told The Sunday Telegraph: “I do find it pretty odd that high earners are receiving £400 off their bills.

“It is not an ideal outcome, putting it very mildly, that people who don’t need it are receiving quite substantial sums of money from the state. That is not, frankly, a targeted package, is it?”

