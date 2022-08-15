Double bridging payments, Scottish Government told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Double bridging payments, Scottish Government told

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 10.09am
The payments should be doubled from £130 to £260 (Ian West/PA)
The payments should be doubled from £130 to £260 (Ian West/PA)

More than 120 charities, academics, trade unions and religious groups have urged the Scottish Government to double a benefit aimed at Scotland’s poorest families.

In 2022, bridging payments were slated to provide four payouts of £130, with two remaining to be paid this year to families with children eligible for free school meals.

In the wake of rising inflation and energy prices, the group has sent a letter to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, praising the doubling of the Scottish Child Payment, but urging her to do the same for bridging payments – which reach more households.

The child payment will rise to £25 per week and be available to families with children under 16 by the end of the year, under Scottish Government plans.

Among those who signed the letter was the Child Poverty Action Group, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Barnardo’s Scotland, the Children and Young People’s Commissioner, STUC general secretary Roz Foyer and Reverend Karen Hendry, the acting convener of the Church of Scotland’s faith impact forum.

“Your government has been doing the right thing by investing in financial support for families, not least through the Scottish Child Payment,” the letter said.

“This is already making a big difference, as the recent initial evaluation on its impact lays out, and which the families we talk to make clear.

“The doubling of the payment since April has been especially timely in providing additional support to families with children under six at a time of soaring food and energy prices.”

Bridging payments were introduced to support families until they could receive the child payment when eligibility is expanded, but has not been doubled in line with the benefit.

Nicola Sturgeon
The group addressed the letter to the First Minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

It added: “However, as you know, families with older children are yet to benefit. The roll-out of the payment to eligible over fives and the further increase to £25 a week are not due until the end of the year.

“Bridging payments, originally introduced to provide ‘equivalent’ support to the child payment for at least some of those older children, have not been doubled.

“At a time when further massive increases to household bills are looming, this is leaving a significant gap in the cash support available to families across Scotland.

“We are therefore writing to urge your government to help bridge that gap and, at the very least, double the October and Christmas bridging payments from £130 to £260.”

Increasing the bridging payments, the signatories said, would be a “straightforward and effective” way to support struggling households during the cost of living crisis, and would “help keep families afloat until the child payment itself is increased and fully rolled out”.

The letter said people had told the charities they were going without food so their children could eat, as well as dreading expected rises in household bills over the winter and reported feeling ashamed they were not able to provide for their children.

The Scottish Government last week announced it would carry out an emergency review of its budget to see if cash can be freed up to provide more support.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The First Minister has committed to an emergency budget review to assess all opportunities to target additional resources to those most in need during this cost-of-living crisis.

“At the same time, we will continue to do everything within our resources and powers to help those most affected.

“This includes increasing the Scottish Child Payment to £25 per eligible child per week when we extend it to under 16s by the end of the year – with its increase to £20 in April, this represents a 150% increase within 9 months.

“We are the only nation in the UK offering this vital anti-poverty benefit, as well as bridging payments worth £520 annually to support over 148,000 school age children backed by investment £150 million last year and this.

“We will also continue to press the UK Government to use all the levers at its disposal to tackle this emergency on the scale required – these include access to borrowing, providing benefits and support to households, VAT on fuel, taxation of windfall profits and regulation of the energy market.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Liam McBurney/PA)
Conservative leadership hopefuls visit Northern Ireland
Age Uk says pensioners may die in their homes this winter without government help to pay spiralling energy bills (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Unprecedented numbers’ of pensioners may die without energy bill help – charity
A headteachers’ union has expressed severe concern about the continuing decline in English entries at A-level (Ryan Phillips/PA)
Action needed to ‘stop spiral of decline’ in English literature A-level
(PA)
Biggest jump in cost of living in decades expected with latest inflation figures
Tens of thousands of students will receive their A-level results on Thursday (David Jones/PA)
Students urged not to panic but seek advice if they miss first-choice courses
Liz Truss (Jane Barlow/PA)
Truss claim that UK workers need ‘more graft’ are grossly offensive, says Labour
Fuel prices are expected to have driven inflation higher in July (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pressure on households to be laid bare as inflation expected to hit 10%
A women walks past a mural on Hill Street in Belfast by Ciaran Gallagher Art (PA)
Tory leadership candidates challenged to set out position on NI Protocol
Apprenticeships are still looked on with stigma compared with a university degree, a survey has suggested (Taylor Wimpey/PA)
Stigma remains among students about apprenticeships versus degrees – survey
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf launched the NHS environment strategy in Orkney (Andrew Milligan/PA)
NHS to publish annual report on reducing emissions

More from The Courier

Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Police vehicles and an ambulance attending the incident near Forgandenny.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…