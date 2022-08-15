NI Secretary urges Stormont politicians to resurrect powersharing government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NI Secretary urges Stormont politicians to resurrect powersharing government

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 5.33pm
Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara (PA)

Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has urged the parties to agree the resurrection of powersharing government at Stormont.

He has not ruled out cutting MLAs’ salaries, but said he would prefer to see politicians agree to the return of the Assembly.

Earlier, Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said she had no confidence that the Secretary of State intends to call a fresh Assembly election if the powersharing institutions are not restored by the end of October.

She told the Financial Times: “These are people who continually find ways to go around the law.”

David Trimble death
Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill (PA)

Responding, Mr Vara said he is “sorry that Michelle takes that view of me”.

“Right now there are several weeks before the end of October. My intention is to try and get the Assembly up and running,” he said.

“But be in no doubt the law is clear, right now as the law stands I will have to call an election at the end of October if we don’t get an Executive up and running.”

During a visit to Dromore, Co Down, Mr Vara said he wanted to make a plea to politicians to agree over the return of Stormont.

The DUP is currently refusing to nominate a Speaker or ministers to a new Executive as part of a protest move to force the UK Government to act over unionist concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Vara said: “Right now we have £437 million that is just waiting to be spent, and we have people in Northern Ireland who are suffering as much as anywhere else in the UK.

“There are rising energy costs, there is an issue of the rising cost of living and we still have an Assembly that is not sitting. I was hugely disappointed that last week the Speaker was not elected.

“We need to ensure that we have a new Speaker, that we have an Executive running and that the Assembly starts spending that money.

“I would use this occasion to make a plea to all the politicians in Northern Ireland to look at the 1.9 million people who are facing difficulties in many households and who need that money. I would urge the politicians to actually get around that table, have the Executive running and start spending that money.

“There are people who genuinely do not know where their food is coming for tomorrow’s meal, and we as politicians have a duty to reflect on that and do all we can, and the first thing people can do is get that Assembly up and running.”

