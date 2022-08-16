Researchers call for update to GCSE science to improve vaccine understanding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Researchers call for update to GCSE science to improve vaccine understanding

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 11.29am Updated: August 16 2022, 11.39am
Secondary school students using microscopes during a GCSE science class (Alamy/PA)
Secondary school students using microscopes during a GCSE science class (Alamy/PA)

Researchers are calling for urgent changes to the GCSE science curriculum to help improve vaccine uptake and support learners in identifying misinformation.

A study by the University of Portsmouth found participants who studied science up to GCSE were more likely to be vaccine hesitant than those with either lower or higher science educational levels.

They believe this may be caused by people at this level overestimating their competence, leading them to reach wrong conclusions from their own research.

Dr Alessandro Siani, of the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Portsmouth, said: “It is possible that participants who had not studied science at secondary school might recognise their lack of knowledge on the topic and tend to seek expert advice on vaccines from qualified personnel such has healthcare workers.

“However, those who have taken GCSE science exams might overestimate their competence in the field and ‘do their own research’, not always with the right results.”

The study of 400 people also found that those with primary or lower secondary science education were more likely to be concerned about the pandemic, unlike those who studied science at postgraduate level.

A higher concern with the Covid-19 pandemic was also associated with libertarian social views and left-wing economic views.

Dr Siani has called for the GCSE curriculum not only to be designed to teach students accurate and up-to-date scientific notions, but also to equip them with the tools to understand the scientific method, avoid misinformation and seek reliable, evidence-based scientific sources.

He said ensuring that topics of critical public health relevance were adequately covered in secondary school education could help improve scientific literacy and trust in vaccinations as well as in the healthcare workers who administer them.

He said: “A lack of trust in vaccines had already been identified as one of the top 10 threats to global health, even before the Covid-19 pandemic brought the subject of immunisation to the front page of worldwide news outlets.

“At a time when many countries are still under the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic and limited vaccine uptake is hindering the global efforts to overcome the current crisis, this study provides important insights into the factors underpinning vaccine confidence and pandemic concern.

“Considering that the majority of the population do not pursue further scientific studies after secondary education, the observation that participants who studied science up to GCSE level show the highest level of vaccine hesitancy should be a cause for concern.”

