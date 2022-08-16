Economists see worrying signs in new unemployment data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Economists see worrying signs in new unemployment data

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 12.59pm
UK unemployment could peak at more than 5% next year (Philip Toscano/PA)
UK unemployment could peak at more than 5% next year (Philip Toscano/PA)

A small rise in the proportion of unemployed people in the UK could be a sign of worse things yet to come, economists have warned.

Official data released on Tuesday showed the UK’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.8% in the three months to June.

It is the first increase in the measure for 17 months as companies have been desperate for staff.

After the data was released, Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said unemployment is set to rise sooner than forecasted by experts at the Bank of England.

Demand for workers is starting to stabilise, and more people are coming into the jobs market, he said.

“The unemployment rate is no longer falling and the timeliest indicators suggest that it will start to rise far sooner than the BoE anticipates,” he said.

“Labour demand is stabilising just as labour supply is picking up.”

He said that 195,000 people entered the jobs market in the three months to June, an increase of 0.6%. It is three times higher than the average over the 2010s.

He added: “This strong growth also did not deplete the number of people who are technically inactive but would say that they would like a job, which actually increased.”

Ellie Henderson, an economist at Investec, said that companies are still clearly struggling to get enough staff as the market remains tight.

“Although labour market conditions are clearly extremely tight, these headline numbers suggest a modest loosening in conditions,” she said

“Given this continued strong demand for labour, a major influence behind the extent of any potential loosening in conditions is the pool of available labour.”

She said that economists were surprised by how many people are considered “inactive” in the UK.

“Considering the current cost of living crisis and wealth of jobs on offer one might expect an increase in activity as people are enticed people back to the labour force after the mass-exodus at the start of the pandemic,” she said.

But the economic inactivity rate increased 0.3 percentage points in the three months to June.

She expects unemployment peaking at 5.3% next year, in the second quarter. It is 3.8% today.

A rise in unemployment is likely to be even more painful for those impacted as the cost of living soars at a rate not seen for 40 years.

The Bank of England has forecast that Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) will soar to 13.3% in October this year as energy bills are jacked up.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Already it seems companies are being more cautious in their hiring, with a recession set to take hold in the UK amid the energy crisis, with consumers struggling to pay mounting bills.

“There is little in the way of help from higher pay packets with wages dropping even further behind inflation in the year to June.”

