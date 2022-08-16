Tory leadership candidates challenged to set out position on NI Protocol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory leadership candidates challenged to set out position on NI Protocol

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 5.05pm Updated: August 16 2022, 7.15pm
A women walks past a mural on Hill Street in Belfast by Ciaran Gallagher Art (PA)
A women walks past a mural on Hill Street in Belfast by Ciaran Gallagher Art (PA)

The pair battling to become the next leader of the Conservative Party have been challenged to set out their positions on the Northern Ireland Protocol during a visit to the region.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are due in Belfast on Wednesday to take part in a party hustings event in Northern Ireland’s capital.

They will address party members who will cast their votes this month, with the result set to be announced on September 5, and the UK’s next prime minister confirmed.

Devolution in Belfast has been in flux since February when the DUP withdrew its first minister from the governing executive in protest over the economic border created in the Irish Sea by Brexit’s protocol.

Brexit
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (PA)

All unionists have expressed concern over the protocol, creating what they regard as a border in the Irish Sea.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie described the hustings as “an opportune moment for both candidates to set out their stall on exactly how they are going to proceed in the weeks ahead to deal with the protocol”.

“The protocol has only played a small part of the policy discussions so far, but it will be one of the most important issues for an incoming prime minister because its impact is so far reaching in Northern Ireland, and the United Kingdom`s future relations with our neighbours,” he said.

Brexit
Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie (PA)

“Neither can the EU be allowed to prevaricate any longer. Northern Ireland cannot afford to have more months of endless diplomatic whataboutery.

“Both the EU and the UK Government need to get back to the negotiating table as a matter of urgency. If they don`t then we would expect the UK Government to act.

“The protocol needs dealt with once and for all because it continues to damage the Belfast Agreement and places a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.”

