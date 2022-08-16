Students urged not to panic but seek advice if they miss first-choice courses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Students urged not to panic but seek advice if they miss first-choice courses

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 12.04am
Tens of thousands of students will receive their A-level results on Thursday (David Jones/PA)
Tens of thousands of students will receive their A-level results on Thursday (David Jones/PA)

Students who miss out on their first choices for university when A-level results are published this week have been urged not to panic and instead turn to teachers for advice and support.

Tens of thousands of pupils across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are due to find out on Thursday how they did in the first exams held since the coronavirus pandemic.

It is expected grades will go down overall compared with last year, when students were assessed by teachers, but should still be higher than in 2019.

This year’s race for university places is expected to be one of the most competitive yet, with almost 40% of students thought likely to make use of the clearing system to find a place on a course.

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas) has acknowledged that offer-making has been “more conservative” this year, with the chief executive Clare Marchant warning results day will not be a “pain-free” experience for students.

On Sunday, Ofqual – the exams regulator in England – and Ucas sent a letter to students reassuring them that most will still secure their first choice of university.

Students who do not find a place on their first-choice course have been advised by a headteachers’ union to avoid panicking and instead seek advice.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said pupils should remember that their teachers are “very experienced in providing advice and support” around other options.

He said: “Universities made their offers with all these factors in mind and where students miss places on their first-choice courses, there will be many other options available.

“We would urge students in this situation not to panic and to talk to their school or college where their teachers are very experienced in providing advice and support.”

He said it was “important to bear in mind that this cohort has been more disrupted than any set of students since the second world war”, having spent recent years “under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic which has had a massively disruptive impact on their learning”.

Mr Barton said the decision for this year’s grades to reflect a midway point between 2021 and 2019 is one adaptation that has been made “to try to mitigate the learning disruption in as much as this is possible”.

But he warned that the impact on learning and results was “likely to be uneven depending on how different schools, colleges and communities have been affected”.

He said the increased competition for the most selective universities and courses was “because of a rise in the number of 18-year-olds and has nothing to do with adjustments in grading standards”.

He added: “Universities made their offers with all these factors in mind and where students miss places on their first-choice courses there will be many other options available.

“We would urge students in this situation not to panic and to talk to their school or college where their teachers are very experienced in providing advice and support.”

Students can use the clearing process to see what courses or universities might be available to them if they need a plan B.

Ucas has created a series of podcasts to help students prepare for exam results day and said it will have more than 250 people supporting students on its different channels on Thursday.

Students can visit www.ucas.com/contactus to find out more.

Pupils in Scotland received the results of their Higher examinations last week, with the pass rate down on last year but slightly above pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

An estimated 45 million Britons will be forced into fuel poverty and struggle to pay energy bills this winter, new research has found (Jacob King/PA)
Forty-five million Britons to be plunged into fuel poverty in winter – study
Both Tory leadership candidates were forced on Thursday to confront a stark report from economists warning of the danger tax cuts could pose to the public purse (Ben Birchall/Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Tory candidates warned over tax cut pledges amid worsening economic outlook
Experts have warned that promises of tax cuts by the two Tory leadership candidates are looking increasingly implausible (Aaron Chown/Victoria Jones/PA)
Tory leadership tax cut promises ‘hard to square’ with UK’s future, experts warn
A-level grades are expected to be down on pandemic-levels but still be higher than in 2019 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
First students to sit exams since pandemic await A-level results
A student doing an exam (David Davies/PA)
Thousands to receive AS and A-level results across Northern Ireland
Liz Truss (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Lord Trimble’s widow backs Liz Truss in Tory leadership race
The Education Secretary gave his backing to the use of data on a student’s background to determine university places (PA)
Education Secretary backs efforts to make university system fairer
The Government has been accused of being “asleep at the wheel” after an Ofgem director quit, citing concerns the regulator is failing to effectively protect the interests of consumers in decision-making on the energy price cap (Matthew Chattle/Alamy/PA)
Ofgem director quits over price cap as Ed Miliband says Government is ‘asleep’
A new-born baby’s feet (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Premature babies no more likely to underperform by end of school – study
(Alamy/PA)
Competition for university places to continue into 2023, students told

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures