Struggling households face more pressure as cost of living rises 10.1% in July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Struggling households face more pressure as cost of living rises 10.1% in July

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 7.19am Updated: August 17 2022, 1.29pm
The cost of living soared in the year to July (Alamy/PA)
The cost of living soared in the year to July (Alamy/PA)

Under-pressure households faced a worse-than-expected hit in July as food prices spiked and pushed inflation to another 40-year high.

Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) reached 10.1% last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.

The increase was largely down to food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes, the ONS said.

The measure had been expected to reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

It is the biggest jump in the cost of living since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to ONS estimates.

UK inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

It is also a massive jump from the 9.4% inflation in June.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “A wide range of price rises drove inflation up again this month.

“Food prices rose notably, particularly bakery products, dairy, meat and vegetables, which was also reflected in higher takeaway prices.

“Price rises in other staple items, such as pet food, toilet rolls, toothbrushes and deodorants, also pushed up inflation in July.

UK historic inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

“Driven by higher demand, the price for package holidays rose, after falling at the same time last year, while air fares also increased.

“The cost of both raw materials and goods leaving factories continued to rise, driven by the price of metals and food respectively.”

Inflation is expected to fall back a little in August; however, according to estimates it could soar to 13.3% in October when the energy price cap rises again.

The Bank of England thinks this could push the UK into a recession.

According to the most recent estimates by experts the price cap will reach close to £3,640 in October, up from £1,971 at the moment.

Then energy prices are expected to rise even further. On Wednesday energy consultancy Auxilione said that at today’s prices the cap might rise to £4,722 in January before hitting £5,601 in April.

Whether or not the Bank’s October prediction proves true remains to be seen. Its forecast for July’s CPI was 9.9%, 0.2 percentage points behind where the ONS has now measured it.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the difference between the Bank’s forecast and the measurement is mainly down to surging food prices.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 12.7%, the ONS said, a rise from 9.8% the month before and the highest since August 2008.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

The statisticians track the prices of 11 food and non-alcoholic beverage categories, and in July all of them rose.

The biggest impacts on inflation were from bread and cereals, and milk, cheese and eggs.

Shop-bought milk, cheddar and yoghurt prices “increased notably”, the ONS said.

There were also smaller impacts from rising cooked ham and bacon prices, vegetables, sugar and jam, among other things.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi denied that the Government is waiting to provide families with additional support with energy bills.

Asked why ministers have not added more support to May’s package that promises £400 per household from October, the Chancellor told reporters in London that the Government is rolling out £37 billion in help.

“The eight million people who need the most urgent help are getting at least £1,200 of additional direct payments to them.”

Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at Which?, said: “These figures underline the scale of the cost-of-living crisis and make clear that millions of people face a dire financial situation in the months ahead.

“With bills set to rise further, it’s clear that the current level of cost-of-living government help will not be sufficient.

“Ministers must now move quickly to increase the amount of support for those who are struggling, and businesses in essential sectors, such as supermarkets, energy and telecoms, must also do everything they can to make sure customers are getting a good deal and extra support if they need it.”

Labour has called for the Government to freeze the price cap at current levels for six months over winter.

Mr Zahawi said that such a plan would reward “people like me who are the wealthier end of the spectrum and people who might have very high energy uses and be wealthy.”

“Is that the right thing to do when money’s tight, when we should be targeting it to deliver that help and be resilient against Putin?”

Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “We must get a grip on rising inflation leaving families worried sick about making ends meet.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

“Labour’s fully-costed plan to freeze the energy price cap will bring inflation down this winter, easing the burden on households and businesses.

“It will mean that households won’t pay a penny more for their energy bills this winter.

“People are worried sick and while the Tories are busy fighting and ignoring the scale of this crisis, only Labour can give Britain the fresh start it needs.”

Meanwhile, the official data showed that Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation reached 12.3% in July.

In the past this measure has been used to cap the following year’s price increases on some train tickets in England, Scotland and Wales. With inflation running away, the UK Government will keep the 2023 rises below RPI.

However, it did not reveal how it plans to calculate the rises.

The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 8.8% in July, up from 8.2%.

Businesses are also facing pressure from soaring prices, said Alex Veitch, director of policy and public affairs at the British Chambers of Commerce.

Producer price inflation reached 22.6% in July, among the highest levels since records began.

“The difference between input and output inflation illustrates that many firms are absorbing as much of these additional costs as they can,” Mr Veitch said.

“There is a limit to how much additional cost firms can absorb and is limiting growth and investment.”

He called for the Government to support companies by reviewing the shortage occupations list to help fill more than one million vacancies, and slashing VAT on companies’ energy bills from 20% to 5% in line with the tax that households pay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

An estimated 45 million Britons will be forced into fuel poverty and struggle to pay energy bills this winter, new research has found (Jacob King/PA)
Forty-five million Britons to be plunged into fuel poverty in winter – study
Experts have warned that promises of tax cuts by the two Tory leadership candidates are looking increasingly implausible (Aaron Chown/Victoria Jones/PA)
Tory leadership tax cut promises ‘hard to square’ with UK’s future, experts warn
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things (Netflix/PA)
Stranger Things season four drives £22.8m in brand placement
European markets took a turn for the worst after a double-digit UK inflation reading went above market expectations (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
Double-digit inflation sinks spirits among European and US markets
As the cost of living continues to surge, struggling households are having to take drastic measures to keep their finances in check (Yau Ming Low/Alamy/PA)
Londoners open up about impact of cost-of-living crisis
3D Plans for the new office block and retail spaces at the waterfront.
'Missed opportunity': Readers react to office plans at Dundee Waterfront
CPI inflation reached 10.1% last month (PA)
Double-digit inflation leaves families ‘worried sick’ over cost of living
Royal Mail workers have voted to strike in a dispute over terms and conditions (Rui Vieira/PA)
Royal Mail workers back strike action in row over terms and conditions
Rail, Tube and bus passengers will suffer fresh travel misery from Thursday as tens of thousands of workers stage strikes in long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions (Ben Birchall/PA)
Fresh transport strikes to cause more travel chaos
Rishi Sunak during a Tory leadership hustings event at the Culloden Hotel in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Sunak attacks Truss’s tax plans as 10.1% inflation adds to cost-of-living crisis

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures