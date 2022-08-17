How everyday items have risen in price in the past 12 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How everyday items have risen in price in the past 12 months

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 9.33am
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

Here are some examples of how the cost of everyday goods and services have risen in the past year.

The figures are based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation and have been published by the Office for National Statistics.

In each case, the figure is the percentage change in the average price over the 12 months to July 2022.

– Food
Low-fat milk 34.0%
Butter 27.1%
Pasta and couscous 24.4%
Olive oil 23.6%
Margarine and other vegetable fats 22.5%
Jams, marmalades and honey 21.2%
Sauces, condiments, salt, spices and culinary herbs 21.2%
Cheese and curd 17.9%
Ready-made meals 16.0%
Potatoes 15.7%
Eggs 14.6%
Yoghurt 14.2%
Pork 13.2%
Edible ices and ice cream 12.9%
Fish 12.8%
Bread 11.0%
Pizza and quiche 9.9%
Fruit 8.5%
Rice 6.7%
Sugar 5.1%

– Drinks
Mineral or spring waters 22.0%
Fruit and vegetable juices 14.8%
Coffee 12.0%
Tea 10.2%
Soft drinks 7.7%
Beer 3.2%
Spirits 3.1%
Wine 2.5%

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

– Clothing and shoes
Clothing accessories 7.7%
Garments for men 7.4%
Garments for infants and children 7.4%
Footwear for infants and children 7.3%
Garments for women 6.4%
Footwear for women 5.5%
Footwear for men 3.9%

– Electricity, gas and other fuels
Liquid fuels 114.1%
Gas 95.7%
Electricity 54.0%
Solid fuels 26.9%

– Household items and furniture
Garden furniture 21.1%
Heaters and air conditioners 18.2%
Irons 14.8%
Refrigerators, freezers and fridge-freezers 13.2%
Glassware and chinaware 12.8%
Cookers 8.5%
Bed linen 8.1%
Lighting equipment 7.9%
Carpets and rugs 4.9%

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

– Vehicles
Second-hand cars 8.6%
New cars 7.3%
Bicycles 6.1%
Motorcycles 2.3%

– Passenger transport
By air 37.1%
By train 9.8%
By underground and tram 5.1%
By bus and coach 3.8%
By sea and inland waterway 3.0%

– Hospitality and recreation
Holiday centres, camping sites and youth hostels 25.5%
Cinemas, theatres and concerts 14.0%
Fast food and takeaway food services 10.3%
Restaurants and cafes 7.5%
Canteens 6.3%
Museums, libraries and zoological gardens 5.0%

– Other recreational items
Garden products 15.1%
Products for pets 13.7%
Equipment for sport 11.7%
Veterinary and other services for pets 9.1%
Equipment for sport 8.6%
Plants and flowers 6.6%

