Nicola Sturgeon: Councils should make ‘decent’ 5% pay offer to avert strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Nicola Sturgeon: Councils should make ‘decent’ 5% pay offer to avert strikes

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 2.13pm Updated: August 17 2022, 5.25pm
Nicola Sturgeon has called for Cosla to make a ‘decent’ pay offer to council staff (Jeff Mitchell/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has called for Cosla to make a ‘decent’ pay offer to council staff (Jeff Mitchell/PA)

Council leaders should make a 5% pay offer to staff to avert forthcoming strikes, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Unions last week announced a slate of strike action by waste and recycling workers in authorities across the country, subsequently rejecting a new 3.5% pay offer that was described as “derisory”.

Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann said leaders would like to make a better offer, but feared the extra spending could hurt local services, calling on the Scottish Government to provide more funding.

But ministers paid out £140 million to local authorities last week, which they say they expect to be matched by councils to provide a good offer.

Unless a deal can be struck, staff will walk out between August 26 and 29 and September 7 and 10.

Cleansing staff at Edinburgh City Council who are members of the GMB union also announced their intention to strike during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe between Thursday this week and August 30.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to a social housing initiative in Glasgow, the First Minister said: “Just last week, the Scottish Government gave £140 million additional funding to local government to help try to resolve pay claims.

“Therefore it’s really disappointing, in my view, that local authorities haven’t yet offered a decent 5% pay increase there.

“So I would call on local councils, we’ve put money on the table, to do your bit now so that we can resolve the issues.”

Scotland will also be hit by disruption on the railways on Thursday, with strike action by the RMT union elsewhere impacting on the signalling provisions north of the border.

As such, only a few services will be available, mostly in the central belt.

When asked about the disruption, the First Minister suggested that the UK Government should “get back to their desks”.

“This is another example of the UK Government being missing in action,” she said.

“This is a UK-wide Network Rail and other English train operating companies dispute – it’s not a ScotRail dispute – and yet Scotland is going to be impacted by it.

“So my message to the UK Government on this, as well as on the cost of living crisis, is for goodness sake get back to your desks and start doing the job that you’re there to do.

“Take the action to resolve this dispute so that people in Scotland and people elsewhere in the UK don’t have to suffer this disruption.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was also asked about the industrial dispute as he visited a community centre in Clydebank.

He called on both Cosla and the Scottish Government to do more to improve the pay offer, saying he had been meeting with the affected workers in recent days.

Mr Sarwar told the PA news agency: “I know the Scottish Government put forward an additional £140 million to try and increase the scale of the pay offer.

“But let’s be honest, £140 million across 32 local authorities with all the workers we’re talking about is nowhere near sufficient or good enough.

“And so what the Scottish Government needs to seriously do is to be working closely with Cosla, working closely with local government, to get people a fair pay settlement and I’ll be supporting our trade union colleagues in arguing that case.”

Unison Scotland’s head of local government, Johanna Baxter, said: “Our members will rightly question why the First Minister is calling on councils to make a 5% offer to their workforce, without providing them additional money to do so and when that level of offer has been resoundingly rejected by other public sector workers.

“It is also presumptuous to assume that an offer at that level would avert strike action – with inflation running at currently more than 10%, this level of offer would be a pay cut.

“It’s no secret that over 80% of council funds comes from the Scottish Government. This is a ridiculous situation where both Cosla and the Scottish Government are now both openly acknowledging that the 3.5% offer that is on the table is nowhere near good enough but neither will take responsibility for improving it.

“It is no wonder our members are sick of the political posturing – both Cosla and the Scottish Government need to get back round the table and agree a funding package that will allow a significantly improved pay offer to be made to these essential workers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

An estimated 45 million Britons will be forced into fuel poverty and struggle to pay energy bills this winter, new research has found (Jacob King/PA)
Forty-five million Britons to be plunged into fuel poverty in winter – study
Both Tory leadership candidates were forced on Thursday to confront a stark report from economists warning of the danger tax cuts could pose to the public purse (Ben Birchall/Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Tory candidates warned over tax cut pledges amid worsening economic outlook
Experts have warned that promises of tax cuts by the two Tory leadership candidates are looking increasingly implausible (Aaron Chown/Victoria Jones/PA)
Tory leadership tax cut promises ‘hard to square’ with UK’s future, experts warn
A-level grades are expected to be down on pandemic-levels but still be higher than in 2019 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
First students to sit exams since pandemic await A-level results
A student doing an exam (David Davies/PA)
Thousands to receive AS and A-level results across Northern Ireland
Liz Truss (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Lord Trimble’s widow backs Liz Truss in Tory leadership race
The Education Secretary gave his backing to the use of data on a student’s background to determine university places (PA)
Education Secretary backs efforts to make university system fairer
The Government has been accused of being “asleep at the wheel” after an Ofgem director quit, citing concerns the regulator is failing to effectively protect the interests of consumers in decision-making on the energy price cap (Matthew Chattle/Alamy/PA)
Ofgem director quits over price cap as Ed Miliband says Government is ‘asleep’
A new-born baby’s feet (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Premature babies no more likely to underperform by end of school – study
(Alamy/PA)
Competition for university places to continue into 2023, students told

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures