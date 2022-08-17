Londoners open up about impact of cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Londoners open up about impact of cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 5.08pm
As the cost of living continues to surge, struggling households are having to take drastic measures to keep their finances in check (Yau Ming Low/Alamy/PA)
As the cost of living continues to surge, struggling households are having to take drastic measures to keep their finances in check.

As inflation hit a 40-year record of 10.1%, the PA news agency spoke to people in west London about how they are coping.

– George Okafor, 45, said he had to move his family of six out of London to Gravesend, Kent, as the rent was getting too high.

The security guard said: “My bills have tripled. I had to take out loans, pay them back and take out new ones. A lot of things add up. I had to cut down a lot. Before I get to my pay day, all money is already gone.”

Mr Okafor earns £1,600-1,800 a month and, before the move, £1,400 went to his landlord.

He said: “The rent is too high. More affordable housing would go a long way in making this better.”

– Catherine Donovan, 47, has three children and had to return to her job as a solicitor.

The mother from Chippenham, Wiltshire, said: “We couldn’t afford to live on one salary. The rent has doubled and our bills have tripled.

“Money won’t stretch anymore, even with me working now. The money is gone before it goes into the account.

“Something should change, as you can only work so much and you still need to pay your bills.”

– Dawn Davies, 60, a public health specialist from Wales, who was in London for work, said: “Our bills have gone up. Electricity and gas cost more.

“Things have changed. I prioritise things to make it through the winter.

“Food prices have gone up and I look for more affordable options; same with the heating before the winter comes.”

– Max Bibbs, 21, an engineer living in Kingston-upon-Thames, west London, said: “I noticed inflation when paying for food, fuel and bills. Everything costs way too much.

“70% of my salary is spent on rent and bills. I’m worried it’s going to rise more.

“I’m worried the pay is not going up and I can’t afford things.”

– Daniel Watt, 22, a student living in south London with his grandfather, said: “The inflation on rent is not affecting me too much because I live with my grandpa.

“Food is more expensive, as milk used to be £1.10 for a pint and it’s now £1.95. And the same with meal deals, which used to be £3 and are now £3.50.

“The Government should fix it, but I don’t really know how.”

– Mark Defoe, 61, a gas engineer from central London, said: “The cost-of-living crisis and inflation are not affecting me at the moment, but I think it’s still a great concern.

“I’m doing a lot better than most.”

