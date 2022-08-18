Major rise in number of Fife children living in temporary homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Major rise in number of Fife children living in temporary homes

By Justin Bowie and Craig Paton
August 18 2022, 11.03am Updated: August 19 2022, 9.55am
The figures showed a 3% increase in the number of people applying for homelessness support in the past year (Victoria Jones/PA)
The figures showed a 3% increase in the number of people applying for homelessness support in the past year (Victoria Jones/PA)

The number of kids living without a permanent home in Fife has soared by 75 over the past 12 months, according to new statistics.

Worrying data from the Scottish Government showed 390 youngsters in the region were in temporary accommodation, a rise from 315 last year.

Across Scotland, concerning figures revealed the number of children affected had increased by more than 1,000 since 2020-21.

Since 2002, the total has almost quadrupled from 2,390.

However, Dundee was able to buck the national trend and saw a decline of 20 in the number of kids without a long-term home.

The Scottish Government figures, released on Thursday, showed 35,230 applications for homelessness assistance were made in 2021-22, a 3% increase from the year before.

In Dundee the number of applications for help dropped by 50, while in Fife they were down by 52.

There was a 4% rise in the number of families in temporary accommodation as of March 31.

Shona Robison MSP.

Housing secretary Shona Robison admitted she was “deeply concerned” by the rise in children without a permanent home.

The Dundee MSP said: “We know the situation has been exacerbated by the pandemic, which has led to a backlog for local authorities that must be addressed.”

While the Housing Secretary said she recognises the strain councils are under, she called for more to be done to protect families.

Ms Robison said the best way to bring down the use of temporary accommodation was to stop homelessness in the first place.

Matt Downie, the chief executive of the homelessness charity Crisis, said the figures should serve as a “wake-up call”.

‘Wake-up call’

He said: “Scotland made huge progress in tackling rough sleeping during the pandemic, but the fact that more people are spending longer periods of time trapped in temporary accommodation is completely unacceptable.”

Tory MSP Miles Briggs said: “These problems are only likely to exacerbate during the cost-of-living crisis that is hitting hard right now and will continue to do so in the coming weeks and months.”

In July it was warned households were facing the highest levels of homelessness since before the first Covid lockdown.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Peter Byrne/PA)
What can households do to offset soaring energy costs?
Liz Truss during a hustings event at Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liz Truss mocks BBC to sidestep question about controversial report she co-wrote
Michael Gove has backed Rishi Sunak (Danny Lawson/PA)
Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak and says Liz Truss is on ‘holiday from reality’
Rishi Sunak is a Southampton fan (Niall Carson/PA)
Rishi Sunak scores own goal with football gaffe
Liz Truss during a hustings event at Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liz Truss brands Manchester’s Andy Burnham a ‘miserabilist mayor’
Liz Truss during a visit to Twelve Oaks Farm in Newton Abbot, Devon, earlier this month (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
Rishi Sunak takes swipe at Liz Truss over absence from farming hustings
John McDonnell at a rally outside London’s King’s Cross Station during a rail strike in June (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)
John McDonnell calls on Keir Starmer to support strikes ‘when necessary’
Severe cuts to bus services in England have been avoided due to new Government funding (David Jones/PA)
Bus services saved with new £130m funding
The MoD said Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been targeted (MoD/PA)
Blasts behind Russian lines had major psychological effect on Putin – officials
Hollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother seeks meeting with Health Secretary to discuss system

More from The Courier

Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0