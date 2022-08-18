Major rise in number of Fife children living in temporary homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of kids living without a permanent home in Fife has soared by 75 over the past 12 months, according to new statistics.

Worrying data from the Scottish Government showed 390 youngsters in the region were in temporary accommodation, a rise from 315 last year.

Across Scotland, concerning figures revealed the number of children affected had increased by more than 1,000 since 2020-21.

Since 2002, the total has almost quadrupled from 2,390.

However, Dundee was able to buck the national trend and saw a decline of 20 in the number of kids without a long-term home.

The Scottish Government figures, released on Thursday, showed 35,230 applications for homelessness assistance were made in 2021-22, a 3% increase from the year before.

In Dundee the number of applications for help dropped by 50, while in Fife they were down by 52.

There was a 4% rise in the number of families in temporary accommodation as of March 31.

Housing secretary Shona Robison admitted she was “deeply concerned” by the rise in children without a permanent home.

The Dundee MSP said: “We know the situation has been exacerbated by the pandemic, which has led to a backlog for local authorities that must be addressed.”

While the Housing Secretary said she recognises the strain councils are under, she called for more to be done to protect families.

Ms Robison said the best way to bring down the use of temporary accommodation was to stop homelessness in the first place.

Matt Downie, the chief executive of the homelessness charity Crisis, said the figures should serve as a “wake-up call”.

‘Wake-up call’

He said: “Scotland made huge progress in tackling rough sleeping during the pandemic, but the fact that more people are spending longer periods of time trapped in temporary accommodation is completely unacceptable.”

Tory MSP Miles Briggs said: “These problems are only likely to exacerbate during the cost-of-living crisis that is hitting hard right now and will continue to do so in the coming weeks and months.”

In July it was warned households were facing the highest levels of homelessness since before the first Covid lockdown.