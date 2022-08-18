Sunak says he has ‘shot’ at being PM despite polls putting Truss well ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak says he has ‘shot’ at being PM despite polls putting Truss well ahead

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 11.30am Updated: August 18 2022, 1.57pm
Rishi Sunak insisted he can win the race to be Tory leader (Niall Carson/PA)
Rishi Sunak has insisted he still has a “shot” at being the next prime minister despite polls consistently putting Liz Truss as clear favourite to win the Tory leadership contest.

The former chancellor said he “definitely” has a chance of victory, while warning his rival’s tax-cutting plans could fan the flames of inflation.

Mr Sunak said his less radical plans are honest and deliverable, as economists said weak public finances mean large tax cuts are implausible.

The latest YouGov poll of party members had 66% backing Ms Truss to 34% supporting Mr Sunak, when the undecided and non-voters were excluded.

The polling of 1,089 people for Sky News between Friday and Wednesday was further evidence that the Foreign Secretary is the race’s clear frontrunner – and 57% said they had already voted.

But asked on ITV’s This Morning if he still has a chance of victory, Mr Sunak said: “Yes, definitely.”

He insisted he has a “shot of being prime minister”, adding: “I’m really excited to keep going, I think my ideas are the right ones.”

Mr Sunak claimed Labour’s proposal to freeze energy costs, partly to be paid for by a new windfall tax on oil and gas giants’ soaring profits, would be a “very blunt instrument”.

He argued it would provide “a lot of support for people who don’t need it”, but his warning that borrowing during high inflation would be “really risky” appeared to be an attack on Ms Truss.

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss during a campaign visit to Belfast Harbour (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

“If the Government embarks on a spree of just borrowing tens and tens and tens of billions of pounds, that means inflation could get worse,” Mr Sunak said.

“It’s like putting fuel on the fire and that’s the mistake we made in the 70s, I don’t want to repeat that mistake and I’d be really worried about plans that suggest that’s the right thing to do.”

Economists at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned that permanent tax cuts, which Ms Truss has gone further in pledging than Mr Sunak, could “exacerbate” pressures on public spending.

They cast doubt on the “plausibility” of the promises without spending cuts after inflation soared to 10.1%, setting a new 40-year high.

Mr Sunak, however, said he can “guarantee” all his pledges are deliverable, as he took a swipe at unrealistic promises.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak during a hustings event at the Culloden Hotel in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

“It should be about under-promising and over-delivering, that’s how you restore trust in government and politics,” he said. “We’ve probably not had enough of that.

“That’s why in this leadership race I’ve not been making lots of easy promises that I think are false, I’d rather lose than say things I don’t think can be delivered, I’d rather be honest with people.”

The IFS predicts that high inflation and interest rates will push up public spending, including on benefits and pensions.

Combined with weak economic growth, this is likely to offset the effect of any expected increased tax intake.

Mr Sunak’s campaign said the analysis “drives a coach and horses through Liz’s economic plan”.

IFS director Paul Johnson said: “Now is not time for big tax cuts, which could themselves make inflation worse.”

