Schools minister recalls his exam results disappointment and says ‘don’t panic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Schools minister recalls his exam results disappointment and says ‘don’t panic’

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 12.07pm
Will Quince (Chris Jackson/PA)
Will Quince (Chris Jackson/PA)

The schools minister has urged students who did not get the A-level grades they wanted not to panic, as he told how he was left disappointed by his own exam results.

Will Quince said he did not get into his first choice university but ended up having a “fantastic time” at another institution where he got a degree, made friends and met his wife.

He appealed to students not to be disheartened if their results were not what they had aimed for, telling them “the world genuinely is your oyster” if they work hard and have a plan B.

Ucas said 20,360 students found out on Thursday that they do not have a place at university.

In total, 425,830 students have been accepted into university or college this year – the second highest number on record.

Mr Quince, speaking at Ucas on Thursday, said there are multiple options for students, including apprenticeships and employment.

He said: “I didn’t get the grades that I wanted and hoped for and expected to go off to university. It has always been a competitive process. It always will be. That’s the nature of examinations or the system based on examinations.

“But my message is ‘don’t panic’. It really is not the end of the world. You may still get into your first choice university, you may not. You may choose to go through clearing and go to a different university.

“You may go on to further education, go on to an apprenticeship, or you may go straight into the world of work or come back to further education or higher education at a later point.

“Your grades are important, but they don’t define you. What defines you is your hard work and your motivation. So I would say don’t panic, speak to people at Ucas.”

A-level entries awarded C or above
(PA Graphics)

Of his own experience, he recalled: “I knew my exams hadn’t gone particularly well, so it was of course disappointing but you know, I knew it wasn’t the end of the world. That’s why it’s so important to have a plan B.

“As I say your grades don’t define you. I didn’t get the grades I wanted. I didn’t go to my first choice university. I ended up going to my reserve choice university.

“I had a fantastic time. I got a degree, I met my wife, I’ve got some fantastic friends that I’m still friends with now and I went on to become a solicitor, a Member of Parliament and now education minister.

“So it’s really important to stress – don’t panic if you don’t get the grades you need and want. It really is not the end of the world. There are people here to help. There are so many options open to you. The world genuinely is your oyster – just work hard and have a plan.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Peter Byrne/PA)
What can households do to offset soaring energy costs?
Liz Truss during a hustings event at Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liz Truss mocks BBC to sidestep question about controversial report she co-wrote
Michael Gove has backed Rishi Sunak (Danny Lawson/PA)
Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak and says Liz Truss is on ‘holiday from reality’
Rishi Sunak is a Southampton fan (Niall Carson/PA)
Rishi Sunak scores own goal with football gaffe
Liz Truss during a hustings event at Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liz Truss brands Manchester’s Andy Burnham a ‘miserabilist mayor’
Liz Truss during a visit to Twelve Oaks Farm in Newton Abbot, Devon, earlier this month (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
Rishi Sunak takes swipe at Liz Truss over absence from farming hustings
John McDonnell at a rally outside London’s King’s Cross Station during a rail strike in June (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)
John McDonnell calls on Keir Starmer to support strikes ‘when necessary’
Severe cuts to bus services in England have been avoided due to new Government funding (David Jones/PA)
Bus services saved with new £130m funding
The MoD said Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been targeted (MoD/PA)
Blasts behind Russian lines had major psychological effect on Putin – officials
Hollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother seeks meeting with Health Secretary to discuss system

More from The Courier

Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0