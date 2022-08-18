Dispute at Prestwick Airport ends after 6.5% pay deal accepted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Dispute at Prestwick Airport ends after 6.5% pay deal accepted

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 12.21pm
The union suspended planned strike action last week to allow talks to continue (Jane Barlow/PA)

Union members at Prestwick Airport have voted to accept a 6.5% pay deal, ending the threat of strike action.

Unite halted a walkout planned for August 12 to allow talks to continue, eventually reaching a deal.

It will increase overall pay, which could see salaries rise for some by as much as £2,000, provide two extra holiday days, and a one-off £250 payment for Unite’s 80 members at the Government-owned airport.

The deal will also see the minimum wage for staff rise to meet the real living wage of £9.90 per hour, as well as improving sick pay and on-call payments.

The union members, who are security staff, ground crew, firefighters and cargo workers among others, voted in July for strike action.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has secured significant improvements for our members at Prestwick Airport which is worth for some workers up to £2,000 more in their annual pay.

“The deal only came about because our members took the brave stance of taking strike action. They should be proud of their action in securing this deal, which has delivered better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The union’s industrial officer, Siobhan McCready, said members “should be congratulated” after the offer was made.

“We are pleased to secure a deal which achieves our main objectives at Prestwick Airport,” she said.

“Basic pay, sick pay, holidays and call-out payments have all been improved along with all workers at the airport receiving as a minimum the real living wage.

“The dispute is now over and our members should be congratulated for having the courage to stand up for themselves.”

