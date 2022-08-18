Twins go separate ways after identical success in A-levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Twins go separate ways after identical success in A-levels

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 12.41pm Updated: August 18 2022, 12.57pm
Elena (left) and Rosa Launder both achieved A* A-level results at Millfield School (Millfield School/PA)
Elena (left) and Rosa Launder both achieved A* A-level results at Millfield School (Millfield School/PA)

Twin sisters Elena and Rosa Launder are heading their separate ways after getting identical top results in their A-levels.

The Millfield School students each achieved three A* grades but are splitting up for the first time since birth and heading to opposite ends of the country for university.

Elena will study biological sciences at the University of Exeter while Rosa will head to Edinburgh to pursue her ambition of becoming an architect.

“We didn’t want to go to the same university. We’ve been together for so long and we’ll see each other in the holidays,” Rosa said.

Her sister added: “It’s nice to start our own life separately, nice to have our own universities.”

Elena achieved straight A*s in biology, Spanish and product design while Rosa received A*s in French, maths and product design.

“The support from all our teachers has been great. So many teachers are so dedicated and will see us in their free time,” Elena said.

“I’d say to anyone starting, take advantage of all the opportunities. Work hard but enjoy yourself.”

Although the creative pair have been in the same school together, they only shared one class and have been in different classes since Year 6 at Millfield Prep School.

The 18-year-olds, from Somerton in Somerset, both have a keen interest in property design and development and Rosa dreams of launching her own architecture firm.

“We’ve talked about maybe starting something together in the future and see where we end up,” Rosa said.

“We are open to anything and we’ve got similar styles so why not?

“My favourite part of Millfield is all of the trips. Everything at Millfield is becoming more equal now with girls in sport and it’s been great to be a part of that movement.”

The pair, who are half English and Dutch, grew up in Majorca before moving to England to attend Millfield as boarders in Year 4.

When they arrived, they could speak some English but could not write any but quickly picked it up.

Houseparent Emma Watambwa said: “Elena is a true all-rounder, her academic endeavours are exemplary and she has made valuable contributions to fencing and has developed her leadership skills through her role as prefect.

“Rosa has been involved in so many areas of school life through music, netball and being a prefect whilst maintaining an exemplary academic record.

“I am certain that both girls will be highly successful at university with their vibrant and committed attitudes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Peter Byrne/PA)
What can households do to offset soaring energy costs?
Liz Truss during a hustings event at Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liz Truss mocks BBC to sidestep question about controversial report she co-wrote
Michael Gove has backed Rishi Sunak (Danny Lawson/PA)
Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak and says Liz Truss is on ‘holiday from reality’
Rishi Sunak is a Southampton fan (Niall Carson/PA)
Rishi Sunak scores own goal with football gaffe
Liz Truss during a hustings event at Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liz Truss brands Manchester’s Andy Burnham a ‘miserabilist mayor’
Liz Truss during a visit to Twelve Oaks Farm in Newton Abbot, Devon, earlier this month (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
Rishi Sunak takes swipe at Liz Truss over absence from farming hustings
John McDonnell at a rally outside London’s King’s Cross Station during a rail strike in June (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)
John McDonnell calls on Keir Starmer to support strikes ‘when necessary’
Severe cuts to bus services in England have been avoided due to new Government funding (David Jones/PA)
Bus services saved with new £130m funding
The MoD said Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been targeted (MoD/PA)
Blasts behind Russian lines had major psychological effect on Putin – officials
Hollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother seeks meeting with Health Secretary to discuss system

More from The Courier

Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0