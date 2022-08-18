Ukrainian refugee ‘grateful’ for support as he prepares to study at UCL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian refugee ‘grateful’ for support as he prepares to study at UCL

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 1.21pm
Grisha Sheldunov, centre back, was among several Ukrainians at Brighton College (PA)
Grisha Sheldunov, centre back, was among several Ukrainians at Brighton College (PA)

A refugee who fled the war in Ukraine and will now take up a place to study chemistry at University College London says he is “incredibly grateful” for the help he has received since coming to the UK.

Grisha Sheldunov, 18, arrived in England in April and attended Brighton College in East Sussex.

He did not sit A-levels but had already started his first year of university in Ukraine, so with help and support from college staff he was able to accept a place to study chemistry at UCL.

Mr Sheldunov said he found his interest in the subject during his 10th year of education, and thanked Brighton College staff for their help in applying to university as the deadline for applications had already passed when he moved to England.

He will move to London on Saturday before starting his first year of university in September.

Brighton College pupil Grisha Sheldunov, a refugee from Ukraine, will study chemistry at UCL (PA)
Brighton College pupil Grisha Sheldunov, a refugee from Ukraine, will study chemistry at UCL (PA)

He said: “Lots of people wanted to help me, it was quite surprising as we didn’t have this sort of help available in Ukraine, the culture is different.

“I was surprised by how willing everyone is to help and everyone has been so friendly.

“A lot of people ask me what I want to do once I graduate, but it’s hard for me to know what I’ll be doing in a month.

“I can’t say what I’m hoping for in the next three or four years except that I want to continue doing things I like and I hope doing those things will help my country at some point – although I can’t think of how exactly I will do it, but it will be great to help people.”

Mr Sheldunov describes himself as an introvert, but says it was easier than he expected to adjust to life in the UK – and he hopes to return to Ukraine one day.

His father, grandparents and many of his friends are still in Ukraine, while he came to England with his mother and younger brother.

He said: “Changing what I was used to was hard, but if you don’t have a choice you don’t think about being introverted. It wasn’t that hard because a lot of people here are nice and wanted to help me, so that introverted part was easy to ignore.

“I’d wanted to go to England for some time so moving to London will be really exciting.

“As far as I know the educational system is quite different here to Ukraine so I’m excited to explore this new system and meet a lot of people who are interested in the same things as I am.

“I have friends and relatives in Ukraine and my home is there, so of course I would love to go back and I would love to help in rebuilding Ukraine when things are more normal again.

“I would love to use the things I learn here – that’s the beauty of education in different parts of the world, you can then help people in your home.”

