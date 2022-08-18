Dyslexic student wins place at top art university

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Dyslexic student wins place at top art university

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 1.31pm Updated: August 18 2022, 2.21pm
A student told by her previous school that she would never pass her GCSEs because of her dyslexia has won a place at one of the UK’s top art universities (David Jones/PA)
A student told by her previous school that she would never pass her GCSEs because of her dyslexia has won a place at one of the UK’s top art universities (David Jones/PA)

A student told by her previous school that she would never pass her GCSEs has won a place at one of the UK’s top art universities.

Ella McEwan had been told that continuing her education was futile due to her severe dyslexia but she will now study at the University of the Arts London Chelsea College of Art and Design.

The 18-year-old achieved three D*s – the equivalent of three A*s at A-level – in her BTEC art and design course at Millfield College in Somerset.

The university told her she had submitted the best portfolio they had seen this year.

Ella McEwan is heading to one of the UK's top art universities after studying at Millfield School (Millfield School/PA)
Ella McEwan is heading to one of the UK’s top art universities after studying at Millfield School (Millfield School/PA)

Miss McEwan, from Monmouth in Wales, joined the school in Year 9 and has benefited from additional support to help with her disability.

“The teachers go out of their way to support you. The department has given me the confidence to be comfortable being myself and with my dyslexia, as there is still quite a stigma surrounding learning differences,” she said.

“They have also helped put me forward for activities such as speaking on webinars about my personal experience as a dyslexic, to suggesting to take the BTEC art and design course at sixth form. I have loved every minute of it.”

The teenager addressed the school’s teaching body during inset training last year, giving them an honest account about what it is like to be dyslexic and how they can adapt their teaching to help students.

Headmaster Gavin Horgan said: “Ella is the perfect example of someone who has overcome adversity to achieve their dreams.

“Her story is a remarkable one of hard work, resilience and determination.

“Dyslexia should never be viewed as a disability that will hold someone back, it is a superpower that those individuals can harness as they see things in a different way that others may not.

“The UK education system should be championing dyslexic thinking skills and adapting teaching methods that would ultimately help every child in the classroom, not writing them off at an early age.

“To see Ella go on to study at one of the UK’s top art universities is fantastic and hugely deserved.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Peter Byrne/PA)
What can households do to offset soaring energy costs?
Liz Truss during a hustings event at Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liz Truss mocks BBC to sidestep question about controversial report she co-wrote
Michael Gove has backed Rishi Sunak (Danny Lawson/PA)
Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak and says Liz Truss is on ‘holiday from reality’
Rishi Sunak is a Southampton fan (Niall Carson/PA)
Rishi Sunak scores own goal with football gaffe
Liz Truss during a hustings event at Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liz Truss brands Manchester’s Andy Burnham a ‘miserabilist mayor’
Liz Truss during a visit to Twelve Oaks Farm in Newton Abbot, Devon, earlier this month (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
Rishi Sunak takes swipe at Liz Truss over absence from farming hustings
John McDonnell at a rally outside London’s King’s Cross Station during a rail strike in June (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)
John McDonnell calls on Keir Starmer to support strikes ‘when necessary’
Severe cuts to bus services in England have been avoided due to new Government funding (David Jones/PA)
Bus services saved with new £130m funding
The MoD said Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been targeted (MoD/PA)
Blasts behind Russian lines had major psychological effect on Putin – officials
Hollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother seeks meeting with Health Secretary to discuss system

More from The Courier

Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0