Slump in nursing course acceptances will worsen staffing crisis – union boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Slump in nursing course acceptances will worsen staffing crisis – union boss

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 1.36pm
Fewer A-level students were admitted to nursing courses in 2022 than in 2021 (David Jones/PA)
Fewer A-level students were admitted to nursing courses in 2022 than in 2021 (David Jones/PA)

A slump in acceptances on nursing degrees this year will worsen the staffing crisis in health and social care, a union leader has warned.

Royal College of Nursing chief Pat Cullen said figures released by Ucas on Thursday showing 1,560 fewer students were admitted to courses than in 2021 were pointing “in the wrong direction”.

There are 21,130 accepted applicants onto nursing courses this year compared with 22,690 last year, the RCN said.

Ms Cullen said: “To address the staffing crisis and give the kind of care patients deserve, we need these figures to look even stronger. Sadly, they have headed in the wrong direction this year.

“The impact of this drop in acceptances to nursing courses, along with the drop in applications this year, must not be underestimated. It will only add to the growing nursing workforce crisis.”

It comes after a damning report last month found that persistent understaffing in the NHS is creating a serious risk to patient safety.

The cross-party Health and Social Care Committee said health and social care services in England face “the greatest workforce crisis in their history” and the Government has no credible strategy to make the situation better.

Projections suggest an extra 475,000 jobs will be needed in health and an extra 490,000 jobs in social care by the early part of the next decade.

Earlier on Thursday, Education Secretary James Cleverly defended the Government’s refusal to lift the cap on medical student admissions this year and said it was increasing NHS recruitment.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme why the Government will not lift the cap, he said: “The NHS has always relied significantly on medical professionals from overseas, and I doubt that that will change any time in my lifetime.

“We are recruiting more doctors and more nurses, we are training more homegrown medical talent. That is right.

“We are seeing those medical professional numbers go up, but, as I say, the nature of those incredibly highly technical vocational medical courses makes them different to other courses.”

He later said medical courses in other countries often have “huge” fees for students, adding: “We have chosen to make a different decision. We don’t put the financial burden on the students themselves.

“The Government heavily subsidises courses because the courses themselves are important and that is the trade-off.”

Meanwhile, NHS England has urged students who are still undecided on their next steps to “make the most of clearing opportunities” and apply for a place on a nursing course.

Ruth May, NHS chief nursing officer, said: “Joining the NHS was the best decision I ever made so if you are a student thinking about your next steps, please consider applying to study nursing through Ucas clearing – it is one of the most employable degrees around and probably the most rewarding career in the world.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Congratulations to all those receiving their A-Level and T-Level results today, and especially to those who will be joining our fantastic NHS and social care workforce.

“A career in the NHS or social care is hugely rewarding and with a variety of routes in to develop your career and skills, you will undoubtedly be making a difference to people’s lives every single day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Peter Byrne/PA)
What can households do to offset soaring energy costs?
Liz Truss during a hustings event at Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liz Truss mocks BBC to sidestep question about controversial report she co-wrote
Michael Gove has backed Rishi Sunak (Danny Lawson/PA)
Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak and says Liz Truss is on ‘holiday from reality’
Rishi Sunak is a Southampton fan (Niall Carson/PA)
Rishi Sunak scores own goal with football gaffe
Liz Truss during a hustings event at Manchester Central Convention Complex (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liz Truss brands Manchester’s Andy Burnham a ‘miserabilist mayor’
Liz Truss during a visit to Twelve Oaks Farm in Newton Abbot, Devon, earlier this month (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
Rishi Sunak takes swipe at Liz Truss over absence from farming hustings
John McDonnell at a rally outside London’s King’s Cross Station during a rail strike in June (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)
John McDonnell calls on Keir Starmer to support strikes ‘when necessary’
Severe cuts to bus services in England have been avoided due to new Government funding (David Jones/PA)
Bus services saved with new £130m funding
The MoD said Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been targeted (MoD/PA)
Blasts behind Russian lines had major psychological effect on Putin – officials
Hollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother seeks meeting with Health Secretary to discuss system

More from The Courier

Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0