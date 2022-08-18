Student stranded by pandemic celebrates top A-level grades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Student stranded by pandemic celebrates top A-level grades

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 1.59pm
An overseas A-level student who was stranded in the UK for two years during the coronavirus pandemic has achieved an outstanding set of exam results (Ben Birchall/PA)

An overseas A-level student who was stranded in the UK for two years during the coronavirus pandemic has achieved an outstanding set of exam results.

Promising swimmer Nellie Clark did not see her family during her two years in Millfield School’s sixth form because she could not fly back to Whangarei in New Zealand due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The 18-year-old is now celebrating at home with her family and twin brother after getting two A*s and an A in drama, psychology and physical education.

The teenager joined the Somerset school in August 2020, thinking the worst of the pandemic restrictions were over.

But as further lockdowns were imposed, she had to remain in the UK, staying with host families or friends and relying on Facetime to speak to her family regularly.

Nellie Clark has returned to New Zealand after studying in the UK and being away from her family due to the pandemic (Millfield School/PA)

When she was finally able to fly back to New Zealand, she said the reunion was “emotional”.

“It was really great to see my family after two years as I missed them heaps,” she said.

“Obviously, it was quite emotional when I finally returned, especially as I had a super-long flight from Europe to New Zealand – it was almost 36 hours including stopovers.

“I have especially enjoyed spending time with my twin brother.”

It was Miss Clark’s first time living away from home and she was occasionally able to visit her UK-based grandparents when restrictions allowed.

During lockdown she stayed at the school, swam by herself and kept up her fitness by cycling, doing plyometrics and running.

Millfield’s swimming coaches shared online live workouts and she was able to interact virtually with her swimming peers.

Alongside her academic studies, she swam eight times a week as well as three gym sessions.

She has won an academic and sports scholarship to study psychology at Bryant University in the US and hopes to pursue a career in sport psychology.

Her goal remains to represent New Zealand in swimming – racing at home or in the UK.

“I’ve really enjoyed being at Millfield. It is so busy, it’s hard to feel homesick because you’re doing everything all the time,” she said.

“I got stuck in straight away and it felt like normal life. My houseparent, Miss Garcia, has been really supportive, emailing my parents and keeping them up to date with how I am.

“Most students at Millfield are from Europe and Asia but people from New Zealand and Australia are missing out.

“It was a great transitioning experience entering into sixth form as we were allowed some independence but were also looked after by our houseparents.”

