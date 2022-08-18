Oxbridge ‘less flexible’ amid A-level grade inflation crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oxbridge ‘less flexible’ amid A-level grade inflation crackdown

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 2.50pm
Oxbridge colleges are ‘less flexible’ this year with regard to admitting the brightest school leavers, a headteacher at one of the country’s leading academy chains has said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Oxbridge colleges are “less flexible” this year with regard to admitting the brightest school leavers, a headteacher at one of the country’s leading academy chains has said.

Alison Downey, principal of Ark Putney Academy in south-west London, said high-achieving pupils are finding it tougher to get accepted into Oxford or Cambridge University than in previous years.

She said A-level results at her school mirror national trends of top marks edging closer to 2019 levels, the last time students sat A-level exams before the pandemic.

Around 60,000 fewer A and A* grades were awarded to this year’s cohort on Thursday – the sharpest fall on record – after exam boards were ordered to crack down on grade inflation.

Entries receiving the top grades of A* and A are down 8.4 points from a record 44.8% last year to 36.4% – but still up on 25.4% in 2019 when teachers’ predictions were used.

Four out of 10 British candidates who applied to top universities this summer were rejected, research has found, often in favour of overseas students who pay higher tuition fees.

Ms Downey, who leads one of the 39 schools in the Ark Trust, one of Britain’s best-performing academy chains, said universities overall are being flexible with admissions.

But she told the PA news agency: “I think it’s less flexible at the top end for the elite universities, but that is to be expected given how many children deferred last year.”

Asked if she was referring to Oxbridge, she replied: “Yes.”

“It has been difficult but, as in any circumstance, the children who have worked the hardest have got what they deserve,” she added.

Many of Britain’s most selective universities were over-subscribed when grades shot up during the pandemic.

It meant that nine Russell Group universities, excluding Oxbridge, offered students cash and other incentives totalling almost £9 million to defer their places last year.

Space is particularly tight at Oxford and Cambridge as many first and third-year students live in college accommodation and have one-to-one tutorials.

There were mixed emotions for students opening their results slips at Ark Putney Academy on Thursday morning, part of the most disrupted cohort of students since the Second World War.

Somalian refugee Nagma Abdi, 18, secured her first choice of the London School of Economics to study social anthropology, with grades of ABC.

Reflecting on the “quite challenging” past two years, she said: “We weren’t sure whether the exams would happen; then there were questions about grade boundaries and the (exam) questions because we’ve had changed curriculums.”

But Igor Kurnik, 18, missed his offers for the University of Warwick and the University of Nottingham by just two marks, scoring all Bs rather than ABB, and is now entering the Ucas clearing process to get a place elsewhere.

“Everyone can put excuses out, and the only one I can think of is that we didn’t have GCSE exams to prepare, so that might have impacted the amount of revision people did,” he said.

