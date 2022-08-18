A-level trends: What this year’s results tell us

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

A-level trends: What this year’s results tell us

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 2.51pm Updated: August 18 2022, 3.55pm
Ten years ago, around one in six A-level entries were in the three main sciences (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ten years ago, around one in six A-level entries were in the three main sciences (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Here are seven trends in this year’s A-level results:

– Business studies is more popular than English literature

The slow decline of the English literature A-level continues.

In 2017, when exams were first sat for the current course, there were 46,411 entries.

In 2022 there were 35,791 – a fall of 23%.

This year English literature not only dropped out of the top 10 most popular subjects, but it was also overtaken for the first time by business studies.

EDUCATION Alevels
(PA Graphics)

– Music and drama are no longer in freefall

Both A-level music and drama spent much of the previous decade experiencing a slump in popularity, with entries tumbling between 2011 and 2020 by 43% and 40% respectively.

In the last two years this trend looks to have gone into reverse, however.

Entries for music levelled off in 2021 and rose year-on-year by 4% in 2022.

Drama saw a rise of 1% in 2021 and 3% this year.

The figures are notable given that students taking either of these subjects will have had a particularly tough time over the past two years, with Covid-19 restrictions likely to have seriously disrupted activities such as rehearsal and performance.

EDUCATION Alevels
(PA Graphics)

– Boys retake lead over girls in top grade for maths

In 2021, A-level maths female students overtook their male counterparts for the first time in terms of A* grades achieved.

Some 29.1% of girls were awarded A*, compared with 28.5% of boys.

In 2022, boys re-established the lead they had previously enjoyed since the A* grade was introduced in 2010.

This year, 24.2% of boys were awarded A* in maths, compared with 22.1% of girls.

The change might have been affected by the drop in the number of girls taking the subject, down 5% from 38,016 in 2021 to 36,083 in 2022, while the figure for boys dropped only 0.2%, from 59,674 to 59,552.

– Girls outnumber boys in political studies

The number of girls taking A-level political studies has outnumbered boys for the first time.

A decade ago in 2012, 8,669 boys were entered for the subject compared with 6,591 girls.

This year, the figures stood at 10,305 girls and 10,191 boys.

Political studies is becoming steadily more popular among all students.

It was the 14th most popular subject this year, up from 16th in 2017 and 18th in 2012.

EDUCATION Alevels
(PA Graphics)

– Computing continues to show biggest gender imbalance

Once again, computing was the A-level subject that recorded the biggest gender imbalance towards males, with boys making up 85% of entries and girls 15% – the same proportions as last year.

Physics (77% boys, 23% girls) and further maths (72% boys, 28% girls) were among the other subjects skewed heavily towards males.

The biggest imbalance towards females was in the relatively new subject of health and social care.

In the double award for this subject, girls made up 96% of entries and boys just 4% – again, the same percentages as last year.

Performing/expressive arts (91% girls, 9% boys) and Welsh as a first language (86% girls, 14% boys) were other examples of subjects with predominantly female entries.

EDUCATION Alevels
(PA Graphics)

– Spanish extends lead

Spanish overtook French in 2019 to become the most popular language at A-level.

The gap has widened ever since and this year stood at 9,088 entries for Spanish compared with 7,929 for French.

The number of French A-level entries has now fallen by more than a third (37%) in 10 years.

Entries for German have dropped 41% since 2012, but the decline looks to have come to a halt.

There were 2,803 entries this year – up very slightly on 2,708 in 2021.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

– Winners and losers of the last decade

Ten years ago, around one in six A-level entries (17.0%) were in the three main sciences: biology, chemistry and physics.

By this year, the figure had reached one in five, or 20.1%.

Over the same period, the proportion of total entries that were English language and/or literature has shrunk from around one in 10 (10.4%) to nearly one in 15 (6.8%).

Business and economics have enjoyed rising popularity.

These two subjects accounted for 6.1% of entries in 2012 and 9.3% in 2022.

The trend is in the opposite direction for the performing arts and media, however.

Subjects in these areas made up 7.0% of entries a decade ago.

In 2022 the figure stood at 4.5%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Families face a grim winter as experts predict the cap on energy bills will hit close to £3,600 per year from October – before rising again next year (Purple Marbles/Alamy/PA)
Bills will hit nearly £3,600 from October, experts say in final prediction
Tory leadership contender Liz Truss during a campaign visit to Belfast Harbour (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Truss called for patients to be charged for GP visits in 2009, document reveals
Fencer Rhiannon Craig got straight A*s to study medicine at the University of Nottingham (Family handout/PA)
Fencing champion gets all A*s to study medicine
Students across the UK received their A-level results on Thursday (PA)
Student ‘overwhelmed’ after becoming first in her family to attend university
Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Liz Truss agrees to interview with BBC’s Nick Robinson
Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has visited Londonderry (Brian Lawless/PA)
Northern Ireland legacy Bill open to negotiations, says Vara
Dominykas Antanaitis and Azeez Shekoni have secured places at Oxbridge (Brampton Manor/PA)
Eighty-five students at London academy secure Oxbridge places
Boys are narrowing the lead on girls when it comes to the top A-level grades (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Boys catching up to girls for A and A* grades this year
Social mobility charities have raised concerns over the continued disadvantage gap (David Jones/PA)
Charities’ concerns at regional and schools gaps for disadvantaged pupils
A member of staff on a empty platform platform at Waterloo Station (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rail union bosses warn pay dispute will continue ‘for as long as it takes’

More from The Courier

Liam Churches, 15, who was missing from Perth, has been traced.
Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well
Phil Welsh holding picture of son Lee, who died in 2017.
Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis…
1
John Alexander.
'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period…
1
Ten years ago, around one in six A-level entries were in the three main sciences (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation
Caitlin Medwik, Scott Wilson and daughter Kayleigh, and their Rosyth home following the fire.
Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support
0
Allan Bryant's parents Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan
Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…