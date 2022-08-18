Boys catching up to girls for A and A* grades this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boys catching up to girls for A and A* grades this year

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 4.07pm
Boys are narrowing the lead on girls when it comes to the top A-level grades (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Boys are narrowing the lead held by girls when it comes to the top A-level grades (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Boys are narrowing the lead held by girls when it comes to the top A-level grades, as exams returned following teacher-assessed results during the pandemic.

The chief executive of the Girls’ Schools Association (GSA) said she is “particularly thrilled to see girls thriving and to see boys catching up”.

The proportion of girls who got A or higher this year was 37.4%.

That is 2.2 percentage points higher than boys (35.2%).

Last year, girls led boys by 4.8 percentage points.

Boys have also narrowed the gap in the highest grade, A*, with the proportion of girls getting this grade 0.4 percentage points higher than boys this year, compared with a 1.3 percentage points difference last year.

Donna Stevens, of the GSA, said she is “particularly thrilled to see girls thriving and to see boys catching up”.

She said: “We congratulate every pupil today receiving their exam results and celebrate a cohort that’s shown unwavering adaptability in the face of Covid’s educational disruptions.

“As the first A-level students to sit exams since 2019, they have shown us a bravery, passion, and tenacity that’s an inspiration to us, and for generations to come. They have shown a depth of strength that is truly remarkable.

“We’re particularly thrilled to see girls thriving and to see boys catching up. We welcome success in every child and celebrate every pupil and wish them all the very best in their future endeavours.”

