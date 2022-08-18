Tory candidates face hustings as Truss accused of wanting ‘devastating cuts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory candidates face hustings as Truss accused of wanting ‘devastating cuts’

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 12.04am Updated: August 19 2022, 10.20am
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face more hustings on Friday (Jacob King/PA)
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face more hustings on Friday (Jacob King/PA)

The Tory leadership candidates face further hustings with voting party members, as frontrunner Liz Truss was accused of showing “her true colours” in an unearthed 2009 paper promoting vast government spending cuts.

Ms Truss called for patients to be charged to see their GP and for doctors’ pay to be slashed by 10% in the controversial report she co-authored when she was deputy director of the Reform think tank.

Polls have consistently put Ms Truss as clear favourite to win the race for No 10, with elections guru Sir John Curtice saying he would be “extraordinarily surprised” if she does not take office.

He told The Times that the Foreign Secretary “would have to foul up in some spectacular fashion” for her rival Rishi Sunak to enter Downing Street.

Labour said Ms Truss’s report from 13 years ago, entitled “Back to Black”, revealed that “the reality of her agenda is devastating cuts”.

In the document, the seven authors – including Ms Truss – recommended cutting £28 billion in a year by introducing “user charges for GPs” and reducing the pay of registrars, consultants, GPs and managers by 10%.

The report also called for the abolition of universal child benefit, the removal of the winter fuel payment, and the axing of several major military procurement projects including the Royal Navy’s planned aircraft carriers HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales – which were described as “inappropriate defence projects”.

Ms Truss’s campaign attempted to distance the Tory leadership candidate from the paper, with a campaign spokesperson saying: “Co-authoring a document does not mean that someone supports every proposal put forward.

“Liz is focused on her bold economic plan to boost growth, cut taxes and put money back into hardworking people’s pockets.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “Liz Truss’s track record shows her true colours. She is out of touch and out of step with the public.

“The reality of her agenda is devastating cuts that risk national security, punishing patients already facing record waiting times and cutting the pay of frontline workers. Her desperate attempts to distance herself from her own views now will fool no-one”.

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss during a campaign visit to Belfast Harbour (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

Labour has also written to Boris Johnson, as well as the two Tory leadership contenders, demanding that Parliament returns early to freeze the energy price cap.

That call has so far gone unheeded, with no indication that the Government nor the Tory leadership contenders would countenance such a step.

Meanwhile Ms Truss and Mr Sunak will take part in a hustings in Manchester on Friday evening, as the pair continue to criss-cross the country in the final few weeks of the leadership campaign.

Mr Sunak will also address members of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) earlier in the day at a “food and farming” hustings, which, despite pleas from the organisation’s president, Ms Truss has declined to attend.

In a pitch to farmers ahead of the event, the former chancellor repeated his pledge not to “lose swathes of our best farmland to solar farms” and to boost domestic food production through a UK food security target.

Writing in The Telegraph, he vowed to put in place post-Brexit domestic agricultural policy designed with the input of farmers, with a farming budget that is “demand-led by farmers”.

In an apparent swipe at Ms Truss, who has been criticised for giving away too much to foreign farmers in post-Brexit trade deals, he wrote: “In any trade negotiations, I would fight for the interests of our farmers and food producers rather than trading away their interests for the sake of meeting self-imposed deadlines.”

Mr Sunak, who is believed to be trailing Ms Truss by a considerable margin, has insisted that he still has a “shot” at becoming the next prime minister.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak during a hustings event at the Culloden Hotel in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

On Thursday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps rejected the idea Mr Sunak could stand aside.

Mr Shapps, a Sunak supporter, compared the former chancellor’s chances to the unexpected Brexit referendum result, adding: “I think it would be a very good idea for those who are voting in this contest to complete the vote.

“As I say, it is only just over a fortnight’s time and we will know the answer to that.”

Ahead of the hustings in Manchester, Ms Truss promised to continue the “mission” of levelling up.

She said: “Thanks to the increased number of Conservative MPs in the North West, we have already started to level up the region but we know there is more to be done.

“I will continue this mission in a Conservative way; with Northern Powerhouse Rail, New Investment Zones, and more vocational training. I will do whatever it takes to pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for our country, including here in the North West.”

The Foreign Secretary would order a review of financial services regulators’ rules and regulations if she becomes prime minister, The Financial Times reported, quoting campaign insiders.

She may be mulling a merger of the Financial Conduct Authority, the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Payments Systems Regulator, according to the newspaper.

