Inflation fuels jump in Government debt costs as borrowing hits £4.9bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Inflation fuels jump in Government debt costs as borrowing hits £4.9bn

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 7.49am Updated: August 19 2022, 9.59am
Government borrowing hit £4.9 billion in July (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Government borrowing hit £4.9 billion in July (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Interest payments on Government debt jumped by almost 40% last month as rocketing inflation continues to add to state borrowing, according to official data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Government borrowing hit £4.9 billion in July.

It is significantly ahead of the predictions of analysts, who had forecast £2.8 billion in borrowing last month, and brings the total budget deficit for the year so far to £55 billion.

Annual UK government borrowing.
(PA Graphics)

Nevertheless, borrowing was £0.8 billion below levels from the same month last year, but represented a £5.9 billion surge from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, when the Government reported a surplus of £0.9 billion.

It came as debt interest payments climbed to £5.8 billion in July, lifting from £3.5 billion in the same month last year due to increases in Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation.

Earlier this week, the ONS revealed that RPI leapt to 12.3%, while the broader Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figure hit a new 40-year-high of 10.1%.

Government borrowing in July
(PA Graphics)

In response, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: “I know that rising inflation is creating challenges for families and businesses, and it is also putting pressure on the public finances by pushing up the amount we spend on debt interest.

“To help people during this difficult time, Government support is continuing to arrive in the weeks and months ahead, targeted to those who need it most, like pensioners, people on low incomes, and those with disabilities.

“We are taking a balanced approach: safeguarding the public finances while providing significant help for households.”

Government spending increased by £3.4 billion to £76.5 billion in July compared with the same month year, the ONS added.

Michal Stelmach, senior economist at KPMG UK, said the latest figures will mean “tough choices” for the next chancellor following the Conservative leadership election.

He added: “Public sector net borrowing continued to overshoot expectations in July, with year-to-date outturn now coming in £3 billion higher than the OBR’s forecast for the first four months.

“The balance of risks to public finances has clearly shifted to the downside.

“The cost-of-living crisis will likely require further support to households, while a slowing economy will put downward pressure on receipts, making the fiscal targets ever less achievable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

More people are struggling to pay their energy bills as the cost of living soars (Aaron Chown/PA)
Almost half of bill-payers struggling with energy costs before next hike – poll
Just Eat Takeaway.com has announced the sale of its one-third stake in Brazilian food delivery company iFood for 1.8 billion euros (Just Eat/PA)
Just Eat owner to sell stake in iFood for £1.5bn
The UK watchdog has issued a warning to companies offering “buy now pay later” schemes that they could be committing a criminal offence over misleading and harmful adverts (Tim Goode/PA)
‘Buy now pay later’ adverts could be misleading consumers, watchdog warns
UK retail sales picked up in July but declined in the longer term in a sign that consumers are making cutbacks to save money amid soaring inflation, according to official figures (Julien Behal/ PA)
Retail sales lift but shoppers are making cutbacks in the long term – ONS
A strike by London Underground workers is disrupting travel across the capital (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tube strike causing travel misery across London
Jim Duffy, a host of the Bitcoin Collective podcast, who is organising a Bitcoin conference.
My crypto wallet has lost half its value – but I’m still backing Bitcoin
0
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face more hustings on Friday (Jacob King/PA)
Tory candidates face hustings as Truss accused of wanting ‘devastating cuts’
Confidence in the general economy looking back over the previous year has decreased for eight months in a row (PA)
Consumer confidence hits record low amid ‘acute’ cost-of-living concerns
(PA)
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Families face a grim winter as experts predict the cap on energy bills will hit close to £3,600 per year from October – before rising again next year (Purple Marbles/Alamy/PA)
Bills will hit nearly £3,600 from October, experts say in final prediction

More from The Courier

The SNP has scrapped their island bonds policy.
SNP scrap £50,000 island bond 'election gimmick'
Carl Harvey leaves Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee member of 'super-secret' group of paedophiles is jailed
The McPhees were jailed at the high court in Edinburgh
Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman
Mechanic checking the underside of a car during an MOT in Dundee
5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife
An XL Bully, similar to the one in the attack, and Rosemount Road. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack
Images of new Site 6 office block development at Dundee Waterfront. Photo: Cooper Cromar Architects
COURIER OPINION: Councillors must ensure waterfront office plans will benefit Dundee
0